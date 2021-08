Apex Legends updates new patch notes: Seer nerfs

The latest update to Apex Legends has raised player expectations with nerf news about shooter’s latest character, Sia, but the most destructive abilities of the latest legend haven’t changed enough. ..

Nerf removes both the damage it takes when an enemy is attacked with the Seers Focus of Attention tactical ability and the 0.5 second flash that blinds the screen. However, it still interferes with enemies who are healing themselves or resurrecting their teammates. As a result, Seer can continue to mess with the enemy’s last defensive move, as the character has done since it first appeared three weeks ago.

So he can still cancel my healing, are you serious? One player said on Twitter shortly after Respawn posted the change.

Others thought that nervousness obscured Seer, even if it was completely useless.

Weakened his passive tactical and ultimate, why make him? Another player said. Why create a character in the first place, as if you were trying to nerf everything in his kit.

That criticism reflects another criticism from Bloodhound fans, other pursuit characters of Apex Legends. Bloodhound’s main is upset because, in addition to his tracking ability, those who see other abilities have significantly hurt their personality. But if dialing the destructive powerdown of Seers eliminates the difference between the two, why do you need Seers in the first place?

According to another player, some complain that interrupts are still a problem. If Seers just scanned it tactically, it would be an objectively bad bloodhound.

According to another fan, I didn’t have to do anything today. His biggest problem is how to cancel everything from heels to resolutions.[uscitation] To use the ability.

Other changes made in the Monday patch included a 30-second increase in the Seeers Ultimate ability’s cooldown from 90 seconds to 2 minutes. In the Thats Exhibit, which you may have seen in teasers and promotional trailers, a large sphere of microdrone reveals enemies running through and firing weapons in the area.

This change also reduces HeartSeeker, which is outside the range of SeersPassive abilities, and helps track enemies. The reticle turns blue when the enemy is more than 75 meters away. The maximum distance that an enemy can be detected has been reduced. The seer player also has to wait 0.5 seconds longer between the enemy’s sensor spikes with full hit points.

Updates are currently available. Seer joined the game on August 3rd with the start of Season 10, Emergence.

