Government Guarantees Support for Sustainable Innovation

Jakarta (ANTARA)-Minister of Economic Coordination, Airlangga Hartarto, emphasized the importance of sustainability in innovation as the government provided financial support for developments to make it more competitive.

At the BPPT 43rd Anniversary Summit held online, Hartart confirmed that “some products launched by the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) are not being optimally used for follow-up. Therefore, we need to promote sustainability. ” Last Monday.

The minister emphasized that the government provided super tax deductions for profession, research and development. However, he evaluated that the BPPT and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) have not yet maximized tax incentives.

“Tools and incentives to promote cooperation between the private, industrial and academy sectors already exist and need to be leveraged. We expect to be able to deepen the structure of the economy based on science and technology. Has been done, “he emphasized.

Hartarto further said that following the President’s speech at the MPR Annual Meeting on August 16, four policies could be adopted to accelerate the research and innovation ecosystem.

As the Minister quoted from his speech, first, strengthening national research capabilities must be in line with the national development agenda. The second focus was on strengthening innovation and technology-based economic development towards a sustainable green and blue economy.

Hartart recalled that Indonesia will host the G20 presidency in 2022 and participate in the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, England.

The minister called for Indonesia to be on par with Singapore in order to seize the market in carbon trading.

“Whether it’s a green economy or a blue economy, it’s a top priority for BPPT, so we can get higher and faster market share in competition with Singapore,” he asserts. bottom.

Hartart emphasized that the third policy is related to the switch to new renewable energies. He said Indonesia has promoted the use of methane-based, recycled, and renewable waste-based energies.

He pointed out that solar panels, solar farms and solar roofs are also built to meet the goals of the energy mix.

“The fourth policy is to accelerate the economy based on green technology. Of course, research, innovation and adaptation to technology are essential, so we can achieve a competitive side in terms of cost,” he concludes. I did.

