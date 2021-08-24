How to create a mailing list from Google Contacts





Create files that can be merged or used from one or more Google Contacts sets for use with your email service

The following steps will help you convert the names and addresses stored in Google Contacts into standard (comma-separated values ​​or .csv) files that you can use as a data source for your postal service email. This procedure also describes how to combine two or more sets of exported Google Contact Addresses into one available list without duplication. Many of the export, import, and data cleanup procedures benefit from a laptop or desktop-sized screen, so we recommend using a desktop-class browser such as Chrome.

1. Export contacts TechRepublic updates

First, go to Google Contacts on the web and from the menu on the left[エクスポート]Choose. If you don’t see the menu, click or tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner to access the menu (Figure A).

By default, the system exports all contacts. To select a subset, select the drop-down menu, then select a starred contact, a frequently contacted contact, or a set of contacts by label. (Alternatively, you can select individual contacts before starting the export process. To do this, click or tap the profile image for each contact, then[エクスポート]Choose. If you frequently export your contacts, it’s a good idea to create, apply, and organize your labels. Contacts within the group. This is because it makes the selection easier.

[Google CSV形式]Select the button, then[エクスポート]Choose. The system needs to download the file and save it on your computer. The exported file name is usually contacts.csv. You can rename the file to reflect the set of contacts exported with the date (for example, WolberContacts-20210818.csv).

Include Google Contacts on your mailing list Repeat the export process for each user.

Figure A

Export all (or some) Google Contacts to the web in .csv format.

2. Import your contacts into Google Sheets

Create a new Google Sheets (for example, type sheet.new in Chrome) and[ファイル],[Googleスプレッドシート]Select in the order of. Import. Go to one of the contact files you saved above and select it,[選択]Click (or tap). This will bring up the file import screen.

In the first contact data file[スプレッドシートの置換],[データのインポート]Select in the order of. For additional contact data files[現在のシートに追加]Select to place the imported contacts in the line after the end of the current data (Figure B).

[区切り文字の種類]of[自動的に検出]Leave and[テキストを数値、日付、数式に変換する]Leave the check box next to.[データのインポート]Choose.

Repeat the import process for each file. All imported contact files should be saved in one Google Sheets.

Figure B

Import your contacts within Google Sheets.In the first contact list, as the import location[スプレッドシートの置換]Choose. For additional lists[現在のシートに追加]please choose.

3. Remove duplicate header lines

If you imported multiple contact files, each import will have a header line. Holds only the first header line (that is, line 1). Scroll down to each additional imported header row and click on the row number to select it[編集],[編集]Select in the order of. Delete the row (Figure C). After performing this step, the header will be displayed in row 1 and all contacts will be displayed on one sheet.

Figure C

If you import multiple contact lists into your spreadsheet, be sure to remove the additional header lines.

4. Delete the column

Then delete all columns except the address (Figure D). The obvious columns to delete are all columns to the right of column BY (that is, relation 1-type). However, you should also remove fields other than all other addresses, such as email, birthdays, directory servers, and mileage. The goal is to display personal or organization and address data on each row.

When you delete, you delete the combined columns and keep the individual columns of data. These separate columns are for streamlining sorting later in the process. For example, delete column A (for example, “Andrew J. Wolber”). This is a join column that contains the contents of columns B (“Andrew”), C (“J.”), and D (“Wolber”).

Before deleting a street address, city, PO Box, region, zip code, country, or extension column, as it is common for a person to have multiple addresses (such as home, work, or other place of work). Please check the data carefully. Address information. In some cases, you may need to cut and paste address information from one set of columns to another (for example, from home to work) so that all address information is included in a consistent set of columns. Address to, or vice versa).

Figure D

Select and delete all columns except addresses, such as email addresses and phone numbers.

5. Remove duplicates

If you combine contact lists for multiple people, sort the lists to identify duplicates. We recommend sorting by company name, surname, and address. Check the list each time you sort. Consolidate or delete data as needed. (For more information, see How to sort alphabetically in Google Sheets.)

In addition, Google Sheets can help you find and remove duplicate data. Select a range, then[データ],[データ]Select in the order of. Remove duplicates. The sheet shows how many rows have been deleted and how many rows remain. (See How to Find Duplicates in Google Sheets for more information.)

6. Standardize abbreviations

The way many people enter their address in Google Contacts may not match the standard US Postal Service abbreviation. For example, you can replace Road, Route, Street, Suite, and Avenue with RD, RTE, ST, STE, and AVE for mailing purposes, respectively. (Check for common abbreviations on USPS.com, as shown in Figure E.)[シート]so,[編集],[編集]Use in the order of. Find and replace to streamline this process.

Figure E

Use standard postal abbreviations whenever possible.

7. Export the list

Select File | Download | Comma-separated values ​​(.csv, current sheet) for exporting the list, as shown in Figure F. This will create and download a file that combines the file name of the document with the name of the sheet (eg mailing list-contacts). csv). The comma-separated file contains a header line that contains the names of the data fields. This is a file that can be used as source data for mailing.

If you use the mailing service, take additional actions on the list to standardize mailing abbreviations that you may have missed, add zip code data (such as ZIP + 4), or add a relocated address. It may be updated (such as changing the address nationwide). Database). The mailing service may charge you for these changes. We encourage you to update your Google Contacts name and address if changes are identified.

Figure F

Select Download | Comma-separated values ​​for exporting mailing lists from spreadsheets in standard format.

What is your experience?

Are you using Google Contacts as your mailing data source? Do you standardize your address information to reflect your mailing criteria when you enter your data? How systematically will you update your Google Contacts address information after mailing? Are there any additional services I suggest to make mailing easier? Please let us know in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

