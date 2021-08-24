I read most of RTIH’s retail technology articles last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on retail systems that have captured your favorites in the last 7 days, including Deliveroo, Nuvemshop, Instacart, and AO. Amazon veteran Devesh Mishra has joined Deliveroo as Chief Technology Officer.

Deliveroo has announced the appointment of Devesh Mishra as Chief Technology Officer.

He is from Amazon, where he has spent the last 16 years.

More recently, Mishra has been Vice President of Global Supply Chain for E-Commerce Giants, overseeing a team of thousands of engineers, data scientists and product managers, and running a supply chain across 185 markets. I did.

Prior to that, he was Director of Amazons WW Inventory Buy and Sourcing, responsible for more than 200 product lines in nine countries and supporting more than $ 40 billion in revenue.

Facebook aspiring Instacart needs to rethink MFC’s move

Instacart, a US grocery delivery venture, is making a series of interesting moves as it prepares to launch an IPO in late 2021 or early 2022.

This includes appointing Facebook’s senior executive, Fidji Simo, as CEO. Second, Simo recently chose Facebook veteran Carolyn Everson as Instacart’s president.

Former Amazon executive and supply chain consultant Brittain Ladd likes the LinkedIn post because the change provides Instacart with an experienced management team to run the company.

Instacart recently partnered with Fabric to open a Micro Fulfillment Center (MFC), but Lad isn’t very impressed with this initiative.

10 retail technology investments that should be on your radar

These companies are leading the way in delivering customer experiences that leverage innovative retail technologies such as Best Buy, Watsons, New Look, Sodexo and John Lewis Partnership.

10 Big Retail Technology Financing Rounds You Need To Know

RTIH brings together retail technology ventures that have recently made significant investments, including MakerSights, FullStory, refurbed, Cart.com, Suma Brands and Trendyol.

Silent Sainsbury’s Victims of Led By Donkeys PR Stunts Over GB News Ads

#SilentSainsburys became a trend on Twitter last week as grocery giants increased pressure to stop advertising on GB News’ new Nigel Farages show.

Retailers rethink Black Friday 2021 plans in the outbreak of Covid

According to an Emarsys survey, 46% of global retail marketers are considering canceling Black Friday over-the-counter sales in 2021 due to continued uncertainty about Covid-19.

This also shows that 81% plan to actively encourage customers to shop online rather than in-store as a precautionary measure.

Paul Mason of PMC Wins Retail Systems Awards 2021

Paul Mason, Founder and Chairman of PMC, received the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award at Retail Systems Awards 2021.

E-Commerce Venture Nuvemshop Raises $ 500 Million With a Valuation of $ 3.1 Billion

Nuvemshop, a Latin American e-commerce platform, has raised $ 500 million in Series E round funding.

It was co-led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management with the participation of Alkeon and Owl Rock.

Grubhub and Yandex launch robotic food delivery at Ohio State University

Grubhub and the Yandex Self-Driving Group are deploying food delivery via Yandex robots at The Ohio State University (OSU).

The two companies announced a partnership in July, the first US university campus to operate on their services.

AOBertha machine crunches 2 millionth refrigerator

Online electricity retailer AO has recycled more than 2 million refrigerators at its Telford recycling plant.

Covid-19 restrictions have forced some council recycling sites to shut down, resulting in more illegal dumping in the UK since last year.

During the blockage period from April 2020 to April 2021, AO received more than 328,000 unwanted refrigerators from customers at its factory, an increase of 68% compared to the previous year.

Since 2017, pureplay has been responsible for disposing of unwanted refrigerators for its customers, thanks to a refrigerator crunch machine called Bertha.

