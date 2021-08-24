Google Nest Cam Indoor sees clearance sale through 2021 at a low of $ 90 (31% discount)





Verizon Wireless currently offers the previous generation Nest Cam Indoor Camera for $ 89.99. Usually you get $ 130 on Amazon and directly from Google, but today’s offer marks the new 2021 lows on a single model. This is also $ 10 lower than the price of the next version and will save some significant savings for those who don’t need a redesigned home. Otherwise, take a look at many of the same overall packages centered around assistant controls and 1080p recording. There is also a two-way talk between the motion sensor and the wired form factor, which is ideal for everything from indoor monitoring when pointing at a window to delivery of luggage. Over 10,800 customers have a 4.6 / 5 star rating. See below for more information.

If you want to save even more cash and are willing to throw away your first-party Google approval sticker, you can opt for Wyze Cam v3 instead. Here you can find many of the same assistant integrations, Alexa support and similar 1080p recordings, but with a more affordable $ 36 price tag. So whether you need one camera or two cameras, you can pay less than a lead deal.

But today, if the assistant setup could use a little talent to follow the newly discovered security prowess, it was tracking a series of LIFX discounts worth a look. From light strips to RGB bulbs and other gear ready to add pop colors to your space, prices start at $ 25, along with everything else in your smart home guide.

Features of Nest Cam Indoor:

The sleek and compact NestCam Indoor Security Camera can be installed in your office or home to capture consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Use the camera 130’s wide-angle field of view and the built-in speaker and microphone to see, hear, and talk to people in the room. Industry-leading security means that your video feeds and information are well protected. Enable two-factor authentication to take your account protection to the next level.

