Post office customers can now collect online parcels with the EasyID app — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





To use the app, download it from Android Play or the Apple App Store. Then use documents such as passports, driver’s licenses or national ID cards, facial recognition software to verify your identity.

This creates a secure digital ID, such as a photo or date of birth, on your mobile device. It is biometrically and PIN protected and can be presented at post offices and stores.

Nick Reed, CEO of the Post Office, said: The free use of the EasyID app is to make the lives of millions of people who use branches to collect parcels and other mail a little easier.

Having the app means that you don’t have to show a physical copy of your driver’s license or passport to prove your identity. This means a faster and safer experience at the branch.

With this app, customers can build their own secure digital ID on their smartphones, giving them easy control and proof of the business they want to interact with.

We see this as an exciting opportunity for both our customers and postmasters, and we hope this app will become the standard way to verify the identity of many companies across the country.

Robin Tombs, co-founder and CEO of Yoti, said: With the announcement of the partnership with the post office in February, the first service was launched immediately, demonstrating collaboration between the teams.

Earlier this year, the UK government said that easy and universally available digital IDs would be the foundation of the economy of the future, unlocking the digital economy, improving access to services, protecting privacy and combating fraud. Said.

EasyID shows that post offices and Yoti are driving innovations that will benefit consumers, businesses, and their own postmasters alike.

Together, we will transform the way people prove their identity in the UK. Remove friction from the online and high street identity process and address the growing threat of identity fraud.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/8/22/post-office-customers-can-now-collect-online-parcels-with-easyid-app The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos