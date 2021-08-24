Sona, Co-Founder, Steffen Wulff Petersen — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH knows more about Sona, which recently raised $ 2.2 million in pre-seed rounds to accelerate the development and adoption of apps for retail employees. RTIH: Tell us about yourself and Sona

SWP: One of the three co-founders behind Sona. Originally from Denmark, Ive lived and worked in Europe and Asia.

I founded Rocket Internet in the UK. Fortunately, I’ve been involved with several startups that have established themselves as unicorns and have achieved major exits such as Lazada and HelloFresh.

We have created the Sona Employees app to meet the specific needs of retail store employees and other deskless industry workers.

The problem for many front-line retail staff is that many aspects of managing work (checking schedules, booking vacations, sending feedback) involve many manual interactions with managers and HR departments. ..

Sona is the mobile hub for all these tasks. Colleagues can:

Immediately display and insist on shifts

Access and manage schedules

Book annual leave

Get real-time company updates and send one-on-one messages to team members

Leave feedback on managers and headquarters

We make these common tasks very easy and convenient for employees to complete autonomously, making them more empowered and worthwhile at work.

You can then automate more workflows, freeing managers to focus on mission-critical tasks.

RTIH: What was the inspiration behind launching the brand?

SWP: Previously, we developed our own technology to avoid being overwhelmed by manual processes as we grow and run the gig economy workforce (mainly composed of shift-based staff). I was building.

Through it, we found that many of the companies we worked with did not have their own equivalents.

At one point, our candidate, who worked for a major UK retailer, showed us a WhatsApp group full of pen-annotated paper schedule photos.

Over time, I’ve noticed that patterns have emerged throughout the client base and that there is a great opportunity to create something much better.

RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

SWP: The great response from our early customers is why we were so excited about Sona. We are running a pilot project with two domestic retailers and have received positive feedback from the teams we worked with.

For one of them, a new pattern of cross-work between departments has emerged. This wasn’t possible if the team didn’t have a complete picture of the available shifts to enable.

All the feedback we receive has helped build a product roadmap and ensure that the app is as suitable for use throughout the retail sector and its supply chain as possible.

RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

SWP: Sona was born in the middle of a pandemic, so we had to do more on a remote workbase than we wanted.

Given that the product was built in a relatively new category, ideally customers would spend a lot of time in the field getting to know their people and operations, and that’s it. It was just impossible.

But we moved to the client’s living room via zoom. This was an interesting experience and I was able to build a strong relationship that way as well.

The advantage of online meetings is that you can jump to video calls more often than face-to-face meetings. This is also worth it.

For our team, it helps because everyone is already familiar with this way of working, but there are still some aspects to collaboration. In particular, the more creative aspect becomes more difficult when not everyone can be in the same room.

Also, there is nothing better than toasting success in real life, so I was looking forward to the next company-wide gathering to celebrate our progress.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

SWP: It’s a hassle to pick up c-word, but its long-term implications will have a lot of implications for the future of retail.

From the customer’s point of view, the blockade period creates crazy peaks and valleys of demand, first predicting what the demand will be for the rest of the year, next year, and beyond, and then where that demand is. Predicting what comes from is still a big challenge-is it online, is it a store, and which store?

From a staffing perspective, apart from current availability issues, there is a long-term restructuring of the labor market and a permanent change in what people expect from their employers.

Less severe here, retailers have made a major resignation in the United States as work pressure (and unplanned vacations) led them to reassess their role in their lives during the pandemic. It was the main victim.

Therefore, future challenges for retailers are not only to vacate people, but also to completely review and review labor practices, employee benefits and corporate culture to attract talent in the increasingly competitive employment market. Is to do so.

RTIH: What is the best question about your brand recently asked by investors and customers?

SWP: Perhaps where did the name come from? When I brainstormed, I found that it was short, easy to pronounce, and I needed to work in multiple languages.

I decided to pick up Sona from the middle of my personal language, and most people liked it from the beginning. The definition of a personal dictionary belongs to or influences a particular person, not someone else.

Sona represents our belief that technology that works for the individual creates the greatest value for the whole. As an additional bonus, sona means happiness in Irish. This is appropriate because you want to help your employees be happy with their work.

RTIH: What can you expect from Sona in the next 12 months?

SWP: Being a young company, we are now focusing on early customers and building great experiences for them.

We will soon open the platform to new customers. It’s packed with a roadmap that includes four to five new functional areas that we plan to launch by the end of the year.

Since then, growth is everything, deepening our involvement with the retail community, allowing more operators to become more flexible from existing employees, engage with teams, and return more time to managers. rice field.

I hope readers will hear more about the results of our work in the coming months.

