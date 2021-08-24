Hawaii and Castle Foundation Celebrate Innovation Roots





This summer, Elemental Excelerator launched Root for Innovation, a new initiative to provide Hawaii-based high school students with an innovation and entrepreneurial learning experience. This effort focuses on career opportunities in undervalued communities, develops a climate change workforce, and is a larger strategy for Elemental Excelers to stimulate climate change employment for 10,000 people in Hawaii and beyond over the next five years. Is part of.

Root for Innovation, co-sponsored by the Harold KL Castle Foundation, matches high school students with Teach for America fellows who participate in external training with Elemental. For over two months, teachers and students have worked together as a team to explore the prospects for innovation in climate technology, participate in the work of Elemental Excelerator, and curriculum and programming at public schools in Hawaii from 2021 to 2010. Was developed.

Achieving the state’s ambitious climate goals requires more than innovative technology. It requires a bright heart and a good workforce, says Tiffany Huynh, Director of Foreign Affairs at Elemental Excelerator. Root for Innovation is just one effort to redesign the systems at the root of climate change while at the same time revitalizing people and communities around the world.

Ten up-and-coming junior or senior students attending public high schools worked up to 15 hours a week in a virtual environment and participated in up to two hours a week of professional development and learning opportunities. Students were selected from Aiea, Campbell, Nunkuri, Waianae, Waipahu High School on Oahu, Konawaena, Kealakehe, and Keaau High School on the Big Island of Hawaii. Upon completion of the 8-week summer program, each student will receive a $ 1,500 grant.

Climate technology is an important and exciting area that provides meaningful education and career opportunities, said Alex Harris, Vice President of Programs at the Harold KL Castle Foundation. Root for Innovation provides students and teachers with a valuable first-hand experience of the internal mechanics of one of the world’s top climate technology accelerators here in Hawaii. We see this investment as an attractive opportunity for young Hawaiians to prepare for the future.

Below is a complete list of high school students and teachers participating in the Elementals 2021 Root for Innovation program.

2021 Root for Innovation Students:

April Acosta (Waipahu HS) Sophia Burgess (Konawaena HS) Sophia Coloma (Campbell HS) Madison Erie (Waipahu HS) Clichy Baldman (Aieahu HS) David Jimenez (Konawaena HS) Lenika Holo-Hiapo (Keau HS) Rey Basquez (Waipahu HS) Mikaela Villanueva (Iair HS)

2021 Teach for America Fellow:

Ethan Ahuna (Waianae HS) Liz Gaccione, (DreamHouse Ewa Beach) Berit DeGrandpre (Aiea HS) Brittany Yadao (Kamaile Academy) Shay Zykova (Waianae HS)

Route of Innovation Event on August 24, 2021

Teach for America (TFA) teachers and high school students will attend the first event, Root for Innovation: Bringing Systems Change and Innovation into the Classroom, on Tuesday, August 24th, at 4pm HST. Learn about the exciting work that TFA teachers and high school students have done through summer fellowships in collaboration with Hawaii’s leading changemakers. The event will bring together students, teachers, managers and community leaders as we all delve into what Teach for America Summer Fellows has learned and evolved as a result of our hosting experience.

The event is open to community leaders, education ecosystem leaders, and organizations seeking to fund similar activities. Join us if you want to know more about exciting climate change. For more information on how to check attendance, please visit https://events.bizzabo.com/rootforinnovation.

In addition to Root for Innovation, Elemental Excelerator holds an annual summer internship program that connects college students with paid internships at climate technology companies. Also, a fair, resilient, decarbonized future. All three programs are part of Elementals’ five-year strategy to build a local climate workforce and create climate jobs in Hawaii.

