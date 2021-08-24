Tech continues to thrive in North Fulton County





Guest columnist KARENCASHION, CEO of Tech Alpharetta

The technology sector is booming in the Metro Atlanta region. With nearly 700 technology companies within the city limits, Alpharetta is the center of innovation in today’s North Fulton region.

The evolution of Alpharettas from a small rural area to a thriving high-tech hub in the 1980s was no coincidence. Over 20 years ago, hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable were deliberately laid throughout Alpharetta, and Georgia Electric Power created a series of redundant power networks in the city. This infrastructure, combined with the largest suburban office market in the Metro Atlanta area, has since attracted the wealth of Fortune 1000 companies to Alpharetta. Enterprise technology companies such as ADP, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Fiserv, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Global Payments and Equifax are just a few of the city’s top employers.

Cities with a high concentration of technology companies include nearly 200 IT services companies, more than 50 healthcare IT and Medtech companies, 45 FinTech companies, and more than 100 software companies. These cities have approximately 20 data centers and virtual hosting companies serving technology and other businesses both locally and in the North Fulton and Metro Atlanta regions. (Statistical data provided courtesy of growalpharetta.com).

One of the driving forces behind the city’s economic growth is its vast talent pool, with 65% of Alpharettas residents earning more than double the national average bachelor’s degree. According to the city, Alpharettas has a daytime population of more than 122,000, equivalent to 4,632 workers per square mile, and is one of the largest markets in the country, including Denver, Houston, Charlotte, Nashville, Austin and even Atlanta. It exceeds some.

But Alpharetta’s technology industry isn’t limited to the city-wide fiber optic network and its diverse workforce. In partnership with Alpharetta City Government, Tech Alpharetta has been working to connect Alpharetta technology companies to build a thriving local technology ecosystem while at the same time working to expand local technology innovation, businesses and employment.

Tech Alpharetta hosts educational and thought leadership programs for local technology executives and professionals throughout the year. These programs (more than 40 in 2020) serve the North Fulton community while helping connect technology companies in the community. The organization also brings many local executives from these companies to the strategic board of directors. This will help drive the growth of Tech Alpharettas and provide infrastructure recommendations to cities. Since its establishment in 2012, the recommendations of both councils have led to the launch of the Tech Alpharettas Innovation Center, the creation of an urban economic development website, and other notable achievements.

The Tech Alpharettas Innovation Center is a highly successful tech startup incubator in downtown Alpharetta. The 17 graduates of the incubator created nearly 600 new jobs in Alpharetta and about 1,000 jobs across Georgia. To drive startup growth, Tech Alpharetta provides programming and resources, connecting them to local businesses and promoting mutually beneficial collaborations and potential partnerships.

The involvement of local tech companies and their executives, Tech Alpharettas, is more appealing than ever to Alpharetta, and in fact, all of North Fulton, existing and future tech companies, and the skilled tech employees they seek. Helps to make things. Foster new companies and innovations. Connecting well with the evolving technology community is a very serious responsibility that we take and will be the key to driving the continued growth of this dynamic technology ecosystem.

Reader Note: Created by the City of Alpharetta in 2012, Tech Alpharetta is a 501 (c) 6 non-profit organization focused on technological and innovation advances in the community.

