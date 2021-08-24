Innovation Summit Aiming for High-Tech Return in November





The annual showcase, the VERONA New York State Innovation Summit, which celebrates technology and discovery, will take place on November 8th and 9th at Turning Stone Resort. The annual summit brings together New York’s best minds, the most promising technology and manufacturers, and the most witty innovation support services. According to the event organizers, it will lead to new connections and collaborations that have the potential to accelerate technology-driven economic growth.

Through a series of speakers, breakout sessions, and pitch sessions, participants are given the opportunity to demonstrate, discover, and collaborate on new technologies. The summit will be hosted by NYSTAR, the Empire State Development Division of Science and Technology Innovation, and FuzeHub, the state-wide center of the New York Manufacturing Expansion Partnership (NY MEP).

The summit is back again this year after the planned 2020 event in the Mohawk Valley for the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed. The 2019 Summit in Rochester brought together more than 500 innovators, business leaders, entrepreneurs and more than 100 exhibitors to boost local hotels, restaurants and attractions.

Prominent executives and leaders will speak at the 2021 Summit, including Andrew Marsh, President and CEO of PlugPower, Gregrow, President and CEO of Cree, Guhabara, President of Verizon Studios, and Joshuanes, Senior Manager of Verizon 5G Labs. intend to do something.

Matt Watson, Senior Vice President of NYSTAR, said this year’s lineup not only demonstrates the strength of New York’s innovation economy, but also represents some of the key sectors such as clean technology, semiconductors, digital games and information technology. increase. With a $ 1 billion chip manufacturing plant near Utica, Mohawk Valley is a great place to showcase and accelerate the state’s technology. Many participants and exhibitors, including companies representing keynote speakers, are supported by NYSTAR’s extensive network.

He said the summit would bring them together to drive further growth, which in turn would create jobs and strengthen the future of New York’s economy. This important event is back and we look forward to the inevitable success story of the Innovation Summit in New York in November 2021.

At the summit, NYSTAR and FuzeHub will feature companies and researchers at the forefront of technological and capacity development. Experts in several areas, including biotechnology, new materials, energy innovation, and artificial intelligence, explore current technological convergence opportunities, ways to facilitate commercialization, and manufacturing sustainability issues.

During the breakout session, participants will learn about:

New York’s economic development, including today’s funding situation and state-sponsored programs that provide important resources and incentives for manufacturing and technology companies.

National trends related to the future of electronics packaging and manufacturing, innovations that protect our waters and promote sustainable food production, and new strategies for manufacturers in the post-COVID era.

Disruptive technologies, including the widespread impact of quantum breakthroughs, the competitive benefits of utilizing data and artificial intelligence, and the opportunities that exist in biotechnology and advanced healthcare innovators. New to the 2021 Summit is FuzeHubs’ annual Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund Commercialization Competition.

This is the fifth year, and the commercialization competition will provide a large amount of money to companies throughout New York. Finalists market innovation in front of a live audience, and a panel of industry experts select winners based on the commercialization potential of the technology.

At last year’s commercialization competition, FuzeHub and NYSTAR awarded six companies a total of $ 300,000.

Elena Garuc, Executive Director of FuzeHub, said the focus of each innovation summit is the potential for commercialization of state-of-the-art technology developed and manufactured in New York State. That is why we naturally adapt our commercial competition. I expect the bar to be higher than ever. As in the past, startups and manufacturers can access NYSTAR and NY MEP resources to help them reach the next level.

Additional speakers and panelists for the 2021 New York Innovation Summit will be announced in the coming weeks. Companies interested in exhibiting technology, products or services at the Summit can request an exhibit from the summer of 2021. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For the latest information on the Summit, please visit visitnysinnovationsummit.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/innovation-summit-set-for-high-tech-return-in-november,120091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos