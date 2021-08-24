Unity employees are reportedly unsatisfied with the company’s military transactions





Unity is a multi-platform game engine that has been around for nearly 20 years. Recent Unity-based games include Outer Wilds, Cloudpunk, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Phasmophobia, etc., which are popular with game developers because they are available for free with some restrictions. However, it is not only used for games. According to a recent side report, some Unity employees are dissatisfied with the company’s partnership with the US military.

The Pentagon deal isn’t a secret, but it’s not something the company broadcasts out loud. For example, two references to the US Air Force program can be found on Unity’s Government and Aerospace page, alongside a “Virtual Simulation and Modeling” partnership with Lockheed Martin, one of the world’s largest defense contractors. ..

For example, Lockheed Martin says, “We can leverage Unity to reduce physical prototyping and testing and save millions of dollars by finding and solving problems very early in development.” The Air Force (the company’s website has an image of someone in a USAF uniform, probably engaged in VR training, praising Unity’s capabilities in military training and simulation reports.

“Everyone knows that Unity is a great tool for creating content, but the Unity SDK allows developers to quickly integrate their training with MOTAR’s LMS. [Learning Management System]The Air Force will be able to view integrated student grade data, “explained Arthur Goikhman of Dynepic.

The company also seems eager to talk about that aspect of the business, with a dateless internal note obtained by Vice that gives specific guidance on what Unity employees are talking about government work. bottom. Administrators are instructed to use the terms “government” or “defense” instead of “military,” stating that “what we are doing is not used in actual combat.”

But you learn pretty quickly. But paying attention to those who make war profits is the fastest way to make money almost universally in the tech industry.

Nonetheless, three anonymous sources (currently and all former Unity employees) told Vice that ethical concerns stem from a potential crossover between military and non-military projects. .. For example, the development of artificial intelligence for video games can end up in a military-related project without the developers being aware of what happened.

“I came to Unity clearly because I simply believed in marketing such as” empowering creators “and” making the world a better place, “” said one source. “I entered AI in the hope of building technology” for greater benefit. ” But you will soon learn that cuddling with war profiters is almost universally the fastest way to make money. In the technology industry “

According to another source, employees are “authorizing” products sold by Unity’s government team, even if they aren’t working directly.

After being asked to comment by the Vice President, Unity CEO John Riccitiello said the company’s military contracts were “very restrictive” and “supported programs that deliberately violated our principles and values. No, or no support, “we issued an internal statement to reassure employees. In another statement, the company also has an internal sales ethics advisory board, which “is a group of employees from different backgrounds, regions, and parts of the company.” [who] It helps to present potential risks or assess future business opportunities that may be controversial. According to Unity, it rejected partnerships that did not follow the council’s recommendations.

However, according to another source, Riccitiello’s internal notes have sparked a backlash, many employees have just become aware of Unity’s military partnership, and a few “mainly executives and senior executives” are strong. He said he has “support”. The “army” attitude, most are not very happy with it. As a result, Rich Tiello promised in a follow-up memo to discuss the issue at the company’s next town hall meeting scheduled for next week.

Unity isn’t just a game technology company working with the US military. Epic is actively promoting the use of Unreal Engine technology in various military and police programs, and Microsoft recently signed a $ 22 billion contract to supply the US military with an integrated supply. Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) based on the HoloLens headset. The previous contract to supply the Army with an IVAS prototype worth $ 479 million in 2019 has sparked similar backlash from Microsoft employees.

