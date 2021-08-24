VC rating goes up even higher





Venture capital valuations surged in both early and late stages in the second quarter, according to a PitchBook report.

According to private-sector data companies, early-stage corporate average and median pre-valuations reached record highs of $ 105.4 million and $ 50 million, respectively. Late-stage companies, meanwhile, set their first-half records with average valuations and medians of $ 882.4 million and $ 160 million, respectively, in the second quarter.

The report attributed the rapid valuation growth to positive economic outlook and cash inflows from non-traditional investors such as mutual funds, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds and corporate venture capitalists. These non-traditional investors were particularly active in the late stages, pushing the median pre-monetary valuation of their transactions to $ 235.5 million. This is more than four times the valuation of transactions by traditional VC firms.

Kyle Stanford, senior analyst at PitchBook, said in 2021, the activity of these non-traditional investors was higher than ever. They are driving price increases.

Late investments are better suited for their VC programs, as Stanford explained that they are so large among non-traditional investors like Fidelity.

According to Stanford University, some of them are so big that spending time investing a million dollars isn’t worth it to them. However, it is also difficult to find a really young and small company in which these companies invest.

According to PitchBook, the average late valuation in the first half reached a record high of $ 914 million.

With two quarters left this year, 2021 could be the first year in which the average late VC pre-valuation exceeds $ 1 billion, the report said.

Notable VC funding in the second quarter included SpaceX, which raised $ 1.2 billion late and reached a valuation of $ 73.2 billion. In addition, North Carolina-based game developer Epic Games was worth $ 27.7 billion and raised $ 1 billion in late April. Neither has announced a listing plan, but investors continue to invest in both companies.

Stanford University quoted payment startup Stripe, which was valued at $ 95 billion in a March funding round, saying last year some of the ratings from a single company were enormous. I’ve never seen so many companies value more than $ 10 billion. In general, these companies should have been published or acquired at this point.

Stanford University added that additional competition in current VCs is actually pushing up these prices.

