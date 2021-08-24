Growing pain undermines otherwise encouraging returns • Eurogamer.net





This is a significant change. As some of you may not know, King’s Bounty 2 is 3D in the sense that the camera is over the hero’s shoulder, not high in the sky overlooking the hero and the world around him. And it really changes things. Take you to the world in a way never before seen in a game. You are in the world, not observing it. You stand in front of the people who live there, talk to them, make decisions, and buy things from them. You are in their house and their castle, looking up at the rooftops of caves and crumbling ruins.

Kings Bounty 2 Impressions Developer: 1C Entertainment Publisher: 1C Entertainment Platform: Playback on PC Availability: Released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch on August 24th (today)

At a glance at King’s Bounty 2, you may have a number of other third-person role-playing games you’ve played so far. This is a big step forward in this series. This did not seem to have been achieved so far. And perhaps this is the beginning of a whole new era for Kings Bounty. However, the pain that accompanies it is getting bigger and bigger.

Its very close look to other RPGs means that King’s Bounty 2 invites comparisons with them, and in these it suffers. It’s a bit rough around the edges, and that’s fine, but it tends to mean that you’ve always seen better somewhere else. These snow-covered environments and castles aren’t as good as we’ve seen in other games. The character moves a little wooden, and the horse is annoyingly difficult to look back on. And while it’s great to try and interact with a cinematic story, it feels a bit overkill. And it didn’t take long for me to ignore it almost completely.

I think part of the problem comes from expectations. King’s Bounty 2 aims for an unachieved, unknown experience. King’s Bounty knows it’s a series about building a fantasy army to fight in grid-based turn-based combat. Known as a strategy series with the RPG layer on top. The basic was to vacuum around the map and vacuum everything that would help boost the power of your heroes and troops. This is essentially the same thing. The focus was on the series.

Well, it seems a bit of a conflict with itself and what it wants to be. On the other hand, you are a lone adventurer, walking around with a crossbow tied to your back. And I talk to people and buy and sell. However, you cannot actually fire a crossbow. You are the commander of an army that magically springs out of you during battle, and you are standing behind you with little participation, so you have to get away from that immersion when the battle happens. This is always the method in King’s Bounty and I like this method. It can be a two-style game jar instead of a mesh.

A small selection of King's Bounty 2 screenshots, including some combat gameplay.

A new, more cinematic RPG presentation can slow things down a bit, both in terms of technical performance and concept, and make King’s Bounty 2 slack and sometimes boring. Still, the new bits aren’t as good as you might think, and I feel like they’re the part you want to spend your time praising.

I think it’s still growing into new clothes. I’m glad Kings Bounty is back. Because much of the old fun is still there. For example, King’s Bounty: The Legend in 2008, which is not very agile and reliable, but give me time to adjust. At least I hope it will happen.

