Hiroshi Rockheimer may be sharing screenshots of Pixel 6 Pro





The Pixel 5a hasn’t been released properly yet, but it’s getting a lot of attention for Google’s next mobile phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. A new tweeted screenshot from Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer shows the Pixel 6 Pro, its screen resolution, and the possibility of getting a glimpse of the fingerprint sensor under the display.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Google’s Android, Chrome OS, Google Play, etc., visited Twitter late Monday night found by the XDA team and shared a fun experience with the Material You redesign of Android 12. Lockheimer has shown that the phone is perfectly designed to match the airplane engine photos selected from the personal photo gallery, using Material You shades to match the current wallpaper.

However, it seems that there is still more in the story, as the tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted. First, the screenshot shows the Android 12 lock screen with a fingerprint symbol just below the clock. This almost certainly indicates a device with an underdisplay fingerprint sensor. In addition, by downloading the original screenshot that was uploaded, I quickly realized that it was taken on a device with a resolution of 1440×3200.

This combination of specifications may be a coincidence, as Android 12 Beta builds are available, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Oppo Find X3 Pro, and there are actually several devices with similar specifications. I have. .. However, the main theory is that this screenshot was captured on the next Pixel 6 Pro, as there are many Google-style icons on the screen. In fact, this isn’t the first time a prominent Google employee has shared a screenshot of a Pixel device before its release.

Image: Hiroshi Lockheimer via XDA

Earlier this month, Google confirmed that the Pixel 6 series, now available for Android 12, will be the first smartphone to feature a fingerprint sensor under the display. Regarding the display, Google shared that the Pixel 6 will have a 1080p display and the Pro model will be upgraded to “QHD +”. That said, the APK Insight team has previously confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 1440p display, as you can see in the screenshot above.

If this is a Pixel 6 Pro, you can consider at least one more detail. This means that you can make calls on Verizon’s 5G network. That said, given that Google has thoroughly reviewed and detailed both the phones and the Google Tensor chips on which they run, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro seem to have few secrets left. I feel it.

Pixel 6 details:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/08/24/screenshot-likely-pixel-6-pro-resolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos