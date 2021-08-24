Electronic Arts makes “ping system” and other accessibility-focused patents available for free





Game developers are patented, especially for easy communication.

James Martin / CNET This story is part of Tech for a Better World and is about a diverse team of people creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society.

Electronic Arts makes five patents granted free of charge for technologies that help people with visual, hearing, and other disabilities play video games. We also provide free code to help you adjust your game for color blindness, brightness, and contrast issues. This initiative is the first time a game maker has offered it for free to anyone who wants to use accessibility technology.

The company’s announcement on Tuesday is consistent with patenting a “ping” communication system built for the 2018 competitive online shooter Apex Legends. In the game, players warn each other of important information by aiming at the character’s gun and pressing a special button. If they point to part of the land, they warn their teammates of a particular location. If you point to an enemy when you press the button, the team will be warned about the enemy’s position. And that’s all done without the need to chat via voice or microphone.

The above is the default game screen for EA’s Madden NFL game. The following is a color adjustment for a congenital red-green anomaly known as deuteranopia.

“We chose to patent these ideas because they can make a big difference in improving the accessibility of video games. Whether it’s our idea or any other idea,” said the commercial activity. Chris Bruzzo, EA Executive Vice President, who oversees marketing and “positive play,” said. I said by email. “By sharing these accessibility patents, we want to encourage and support other developers to do the same.”

The EA move is the latest way for tech and gaming companies to make their products easier to use for a wider group of people. Over the past few years, companies ranging from Apple to Microsoft, AT & T, and even Starbucks have created new features and products to help people with diverse needs.

Especially in the gaming world, companies like Sony are increasingly focusing on adding features to titles like last year’s hit survival horror game The Last of Us Part 2 to make it easier for people with disabilities to play. Is placed. As part of that, Microsoft has developed an Xbox Adaptive Controller with inputs and software designed to be easily used by people who can’t use a standard video game controller.

In the case of EA, we are making accessibility patents available for free and we hope to promote similar cooperation throughout the technology industry. “Patenting a technology or idea exposes us to technical information that would otherwise not have been made publicly available,” Bruzzo added. “This gives developers the know-how to stay on the cutting edge of game development.”

In addition to the ping patent, EA said it has made available patents that help with color vision issues, contrast ratios, and hearing issues.

