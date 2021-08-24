Blue Origin’s next space flight has been rescheduled on August 26 and is set to fly the Moon’s technology.





A few days after NASA stopped working on the lunar module after Blue Origin dragged the issue into court, a Jeff Bezos-led company set up to fly the payload used in lunar missions as part of its next space flight. It has been. The flight, originally scheduled for August 25, will be moved to August 26, the first flight after the company’s first flight attendant flight with Bezos.

The August 26 launch will be an unmanned spacecraft where engineers will continue to complete the New Shepherd system for future commercial manned missions. The launch is set at 7:05 pm (IST) as New Shepard flies in the air on the 17th mission from launch site 1 in western Texas.

“This is the 17th New Shepard mission to date, the 4th flight of the 2021 program, the 8th flight of this particular vehicle, and the flight of science and research payloads into space. We are dedicated to putting it back, “said Blue Origin. statement.

Moon landing technology

The NS-17 will test a series of lunar landing techniques to reduce the risk to future missions to the Moon as part of Artemis. This experiment demonstrates the capabilities of the Navigation Doppler Rider and Descent Landing Computer. Together, they determine the position and speed of the spacecraft as it approaches the surface of the moon.

Launch of New Shepard with Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Blue Origin)

The device is one of 18 commercial payloads in a crew capsule, 11 of which are supported by NASA. The Bezos-led company, which seeks to dominate the space travel market, also flies ballistic triptics, a series of three portraits by Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo, depicted on top of the crew capsule on the main shoot cover.

“The portrait captures the artist, his mother, and the mother of a friend. The artwork is part of Uplift Aerospace’s Uplift Art Program, which aims to inspire new ideas and create dialogue,” said Jeff Bezos. The company says.

Nasa vs Blue Origin: Deepening the tustle

It will be the first joint launch by NASA and Blue Origin after the two confront each other over a lunar module contract with SpaceX as New Shepard soars into the sky. Last week, Nasa ordered a temporary suspension of the $ 2.9 billion lunar module contract awarded to Elon Musk’s SpaceX after rival Blue Origin sued the US government.

“In exchange for this temporary work stay, all parties agreed to a prompt proceeding schedule ending November 1,” the US space agency said. “NASA officials continue to work with the Justice Department to review the details of the case and look forward to a timely resolution of this issue.”

The deal relates to NASA’s request to design a Human Landing System (HLS) for the next astronaut to land on the Moon as part of the Artemis 3 mission.

