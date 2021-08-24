Destiny 2: Queen of the Witch Expansion to be released on February 22, 2022





Today is going to be a big announcement for Destiny fans about the next big expansion, but the PlayStation store accidentally revealed the details early.

The list first discovered by TrueTrophies reveals that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be available on February 22, 2022, with new campaign content, locations, and new weapon types. This list means that you know a lot about what the DLC includes, both the content and the bonuses for each edition of the game.

As suggested by DLC’s previous Teaser trailer, players explore the Savathns Throne World during the Queen of the Witches. Adventurers unravel the mystery of how she came to own the light with Hive. During these new adventures, players will learn to create new weapons, including the newly introduced Grave, while exploring the world.

The Grave is set to be a very powerful combination, a melee weapon that can deploy projectile attacks and even protective shields.

Those who pre-order the game will be treated with bonuses such as the exotic ghost shell of the throne world, the exotic emotes of Enigma, and the fresh new emblems. The deluxe edition includes goods such as Season 16-19, two Year-5 dungeons, exotic SMGs, catalysts, ornaments, and exotic sparrows, according to the list.

The official announcement of this expansion is scheduled for late today, when Bungy will host the long-awaited Destiny Live Stream at 11:00 am Central Standard Time. New footage and more information may be provided in the future. You can check the stream from Bungies’ official Twitch channel.

