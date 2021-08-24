NestCam with Battery Review: Google is back with a smarter security camera





Google is back in the smart home security saddle with the new $ 180 NestCam. It’s battery-powered, ready for outdoor or indoor use, and is comparable to Arlo and Wyze in its smart features and technical specifications. But is it really the best?

At $ 180, it’s neither the most expensive nor the worst. The specs are also in the midrange and are equivalent to the smart cam course. For the first time from Google, thanks to a new machine learning chip, free smart alerts, activity zones, and on-device processing. Ultimately, unless you live in a strictly Nest-only household, it’s harder to recommend than the competitors mentioned above.

LikeFree Smart Alerts Indoor / Outdoor Applications Great Home App Interface Dislikes Still Expensive Clips Included Only 3 Hours Heavy and Large Design

Technically, the new Nest Cam is called “Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)”, but it’s easy to type, so we’ll just call it Nest Cam in this review.

The new NestCam is designed for indoor or outdoor use. IP54 rating. That is, it is weatherproof, but not completely waterproof. Available in one color, Snow (read: Google White), it can be mounted magnetically or using the included wall plates, screws and anchors. It’s battery-powered, but if you prefer a wired outdoor installation, you can buy and use a $ 35 weatherproof power cable.

The Nest Cam comes with a charging cable and wall plate for mounting.

Molly Price / CNET

The camera itself is magnetic and easily snaps to the included base. That’s about 1 pound at 14 ounces, but the magnet feels strong enough to hold the camera firmly on the base. The Nest Cam is 3.27 inches wide, about 1.25 inches larger than the Wyze Cam V3. The design is sophisticated and simple, but these statistics make it one very chunky device.

If you choose to use it indoors (more on this later), you can place it on an optional stand that sells for $ 30. The stand comes with a charging cable that acts like a kind of dock.

Specs and battery life

This new NestCam includes all the camera statistics you’d expect, including 1080p HD video, night vision, 130 diagonal FOV, 6x digital zoom, and bidirectional audio. They are not outstanding specifications. No, you really don’t need any more skill to monitor your backyard. The 1080P resolution works well, and the night vision feature works fine.

In particular, the camera on the magnetic stand cannot be adjusted very much, so I wanted to see a wider field of view. To see the entire living room, not the ceiling, I had to find a shelf that was just right high to stop. The indoor stand improves this slightly.

The indoor charging stand is sold separately.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Battery life is a major issue for smart home devices such as cameras, locks and doorbells. Don’t forget to add AA to the August lock, so don’t forget to charge the doorbells and security cameras. According to Google, Nest Cam’s battery life depends on factors such as activity, temperature, and camera settings.

Google estimates that battery life will be 1.5-7 months, depending on these factors. I charged the camera to 100% and after 24 hours it dropped to 97% in the default battery mode with automatic battery saver enabled. It’s a battery of about 4 months in those exact situations. The Home app has options for adjusting the frequency of event recordings, video quality, and clip length. If you don’t want to pick your power settings carefully, you can also choose from three battery modes.

The Google team provided the following estimates for battery life:

Busy: Approximately 1.5 months of battery life (approximately 20-25 recorded events per day) Standard: Approximately 3 months of battery life (approximately 9-12 recorded events per day) Stationary: Approximately 7 Monthly battery life (about 2-4 recorded events per day))

Screenshot of home app using NestCam.

Screenshot with Molly Price / CNET feature giveaway

Google will discontinue the old Nest Cams and Nest Cam IQ. The update of this lineup was quite late. We’re happy to learn that Google is incorporating more features into the new Nest Cam and its new wireless version of Nest Doorbell for free.

You can receive customizable activity zone alerts without a Nest Aware subscription. These can be set with the menu app embedded deep inside the camera settings. You can set your own alert group for each zone. For example, you can set half of the view to notify the animal and the other half to notify the vehicle.

This level of peculiarity is useful when monitoring large areas with multiple spaces. You can imagine creating a zone that warns you if your dog leaves the yard and escapes to the driveway. There are also alerts about people and general movements. This is all thanks to the new machine learning chips in NestCam.

Included without a subscription, you can also get a 3-hour event history and download each clip. It sounds like a lot of work, but at first I was impressed. Then I thought about the Wyze Cam V3 I’m using at home, which includes 14 days of event history for free. In my tests, I’ve often created mental notes for confirmation later when I’m notified, but when I remember going back and checking, I realized that they weren’t available anymore.

In one example, I happened to see it when it expired at 2:59:30, so I could only see half the clips. That may be a personal issue, but I’m not the only one who’s busy and forgets to go back to the app and download the clips.

Chris Monroe / CNET

That’s where the NestAware subscription begins. Subscribe to NestAware for $ 6 per month to get familiar face detection and voice alerts (smoke alerts, broken glass, carbon monoxide alerts), and the ability to call 911 from the Google Home app. 30-day event video history. Upgrade to Nest Aware Plus for $ 12 per month and you’ll get all these options plus 60 days of video history and 10 days of 24/7 video recording when Nest Cam is wired. ..

The free smart alerts included are probably sufficient for most people. Familiar Faces feels good, but definitely what I classify as luxury. When you add Familiar Faces, the camera will notify you by name as if it were synced with your Google account. Voice alerts for alarms are probably more practical, especially if you travel frequently and want to know when something is wrong. We’re happy that these are included in the $ 6 option and aren’t behind the Nest AwarePlus paywall.

What you really need for a Nest Aware subscription is the free 3-hour clip storage limit. The transition from 3 hours to 30 days will change the world for most users. This eliminates the mental burden of having to remember to download quickly before the clips run out.

Privacy and security

If you’re worried about security, Google is ready to market your latest promise to you. The new NestCam video footage is encrypted during transfer and storage on the Nest server. According to the Google team, these are the most vulnerable points in the data lifecycle.

The processing of detecting these animals, people, and vehicles, and the recognition of familiar faces are all done locally on the device. NestCam’s machine learning chips handle it all. No cloud processing has occurred. This is not the strongest encryption on the market. The ring is end-to-end encrypted, but only on wired devices and only if you opt in.

A green LED light tells the viewer when the camera is processing the video or streaming it to the viewer. If you add a camera to your home and away routine, you can choose to record video only when you leave home. Home and away presence detection is done by either mobile devices or sensors from some Nest products.

Another security-related thing caught my eye on the new NestCam Google Store page. If someone removes your camera (easily with a magnetic camera to base application), they will replace it for free. What is the catch? You must submit a police report and provide a copy to Google within 30 days. For more information on replacing camera theft, please visit the Google support page.

The NestCam is magnetically attached to the base.

Chris Monroe / CNET What else

Nowadays, there are options when it comes to outdoor cameras. Google’s NestCam isn’t the best when it comes to specs and prices.

Similar, but smaller, lighter, and more weatherproof, the Wyze Cam V3 costs only $ 37 and includes 14 days of clip storage. Even with the addition of the WyzeCam Plus subscription for human and object detection, the camera and one-year subscription is about $ 60, well below $ 180.

Next is Arlo’s new $ 200 Pro4 camera with 2K resolution and a wider field of view than NestCam. I loved the Arlo Pro 3, but I still recommend it as my favorite outdoor security camera. Pro 4 hasn’t been reviewed yet, but will be reviewed in the near future.

Currently playing: Watch this: Nest Cam (Battery) Review: Smart and not surprising

4:50

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking at Nest Cam, don’t worry. This works well, and Google isn’t the only camera to launch this year. There is also a wired version for indoor use only. The availability date hasn’t been decided yet, but Google says it will cost $ 100, the cheapest camera ever.

Nest Cam does everything I expect. Working seamlessly with the Google Home app, Nest Aware offers some great feature upgrades. Still, it’s hard to sell for $ 180 unless you’re really investing in bringing Nest products home.

