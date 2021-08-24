ICON Lands $ 207 Million Series B To Build More 3D Printed Homes After Seeing 400% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth – TechCrunch





Create a homeless home using 3D printing robotics. NASA will be used to develop construction systems to create infrastructure and habitats on the Moon, and finally on Mars. We offer what is believed to be the largest 3D printed structure in North America, the Texas Military Department barracks.

These are just a few of the things that Austin, Texas-based construction technology startup ICON has been working on.

And today, the company has added a large $ 207 million Series B funding to its performance list.

We’ve been covering ICON since the $ 9 million seed round in October 2018, so it’s a bit cool to see the company reach this milestone in less than three years.

Norwest Venture Partners led the startup series B round, including participation from 8VC, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), BOND, Citi Crosstimbers, Ensemble, Fifth Wall, LENx, Moderne Ventures and Oakhouse Partners. This funding raised ICON’s total capital to $ 266 million. The company refused to reveal its rating.

Founded in late 2017, ICON was launched during SXSW in March 2018 and was the first licensed 3D-printed home in the United States. Printing a 350-square-foot home took about 48 hours (25% speed). ICON deliberately chose concrete as its material because it is one of the most elastic materials on the planet, as co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard said.

Since then, the startup says it has delivered more than 20 3D-printed homes and structures throughout the United States and Mexico. More than half of those homes were for people who were homeless or in chronic poverty. For example, in 2020, ICON provided 3D-printed homes in Mexico with its non-profit partner New Story. He also completed a series of homes in Austin, Texas, with the non-profit Mobile Loaves & Fishes to serve chronic homeless people.

The startup entered the mainstream housing market in early 2021 and said it was the first 3D-printed home sold in the United States to developer 3Strands in Austin, Texas. Two of the four homes are under contract. The remaining two homes will be on the market on August 31st.

And recently, ICON unveiled the next-generation Balkan construction system, debuting a new Exploration Series home. House Zero, the first home in the series, was optimized and designed for 3D printing.

In one context, ICON states that its unique Vulcan technology produces elastic, energy-efficient homes that are faster, less wasteful, more design-flexible than traditional construction methods. According to Ballard, the company’s new Vulcan construction system can print up to 3,000 square feet of homes and structures in 3D, 1.5 times larger and 2 times faster than previous Vulcan 3D printers.

Ballard has argued from early companies that ICON was motivated by the global housing crisis and the lack of solutions to deal with it. He believes that using 3D printers, robotics, and advanced materials is one way to tackle the shortage of affordable housing. This problem is only getting worse nationwide and in Austin.

The ICON list of future plans includes social, disaster relief, and more mainstream housing, in addition to the development of construction systems to create infrastructure and habitats on the Moon with NASA and ultimately on Mars. The offer is included, Ballard said.

ICON also has two ongoing projects with NASA. Recently, Mars Dune Alpha has just been announced by NASA, ICON and BIG, which has finished printing wall systems so far and is now on the roof. NASA is also looking for a crew mission to launch nextfFall to live in the first simulated Martian habitat 3D printed by ICON.

Project Olympus represents ICON’s commitment to “imagine a human home in another world” by developing a space-based construction system for future lunar exploration.

“Our goal is to bring ICON technology to the moon in the next decade,” Ballard said.

When asked, Ballard said the most important thing that has happened since the company’s $ 35 million Series A last August was the surge in demand for 3D-printed homes and structures.

Ballard told TechCrunch. People want these homes.

To tackle housing shortages, the world needs to increase supply, reduce costs, increase speed, increase resilience, increase sustainability … all without compromising quality and beauty.

Perhaps there are some approaches that can do some of them, but only construction-scale 3D printing has the potential to do all of this, he said.

According to Ballard, ICON has experienced remarkable economic growth, with revenue growth of 400% almost every year since its inception. It has also tripled its team over the past year and now has more than 100 employees. We expect it to double in size by the end of next year.

According to Ballard, Series B funding will be directed towards the construction of 3D-printed homes, rapid scaling and R & D, as well as space-based technological advances and the creation of lasting social impact on housing issues.

According to Ballard, we are already confronting early-stage manufacturing and are upgrading and accelerating these efforts to meet the demand for more 3D-printed homes as we close the round. Over the next five years, we plan to deliver thousands of homes annually and tens of thousands of homes annually.

Jeff Crowe, managing partner of Norwest Venture Partners, who participates in ICONs’ board of directors as part of financing, believes that ICONs 3D printing and construction technology will have a significant impact on housing shortages in the United States and around the world. Said.

Combining advanced robotics, materials science, and software to develop robust 3D printing construction technology is extremely difficult in the first place, Crow said.

Reliably and predictably produce hundreds or thousands of beautiful, affordable, comfortable and energy-efficient homes in different regions, as well as one or two demonstration units in a controlled environment Developing technology in the way it can is even more difficult. Email. ICON does it all, and … every element is a breakout, a success for the generation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/24/icon-lands-207m-series-b-to-construct-more-3d-printed-homes-after-400-yoy-revenue-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos