How to view Xbox game showcases on Gamescom 2021





Some of the biggest announcements in Gamescom 2021 can occur during the Xbox stream. According to Microsoft, the stream is a 90-minute explosion that focuses on previously announced games from internal and external partners of Xbox Studios and new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass. You may often hear about Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more. I’d like to know more about Elden Ring news, but I personally cross my fingers.

According to the Xbox blog, the stream is displayed at 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, so don’t worry if it doesn’t look good at debut. However, if you wait for high resolution video to become available, 4K / 60 frames / sec video will be released after streaming on the Xbox YouTube channel.

When will the Xbox Gamescom event begin?

To watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event live, check in on Tuesday, August 24th at 1:00 pm EST / 10 AM PST / 6:00 pm British Summer Time. As mentioned earlier, the stream will be uploaded to YouTube later in case you miss it when the event occurs.

Team Xbox has created this handy guide on when it can help you figure out when it will be streamed in your area.

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream Watching #XboxGC Time Zone Guide

Tuning on August 24th

10AMPT12PM Mexico City 1PMET2PM Brasilia 6PM UK6PM Lagos 7PM Cologne 8PM Moscow 9PM Abu Dhabi 10:30 PM Mumbai

& August 251AM Beijing 2AM Japan 3AM Sydney

Xbox (@Xbox) August 22, 2021 Where can I see the Xbox Gamescom event?

The Xbox stream will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube (embedded above), Facebook Gaming, and Twitter. It will be streamed simultaneously on Bilibili in China and VK in Russia. Xbox says it captions videos in 30 languages, but not all are available during a live stream.

The Xbox US YouTube page hosts a verbal version of American Sign Language in English, or a stream of German Sign Language on the Xbox Germany YouTube channel.

