New Nest Doorbell (2021) Hands-on Review: Specifications, Prices, etc.

The Googles Nest division has finally redesigned its home security camera lineup with new doorbells, indoor / outdoor cameras, floodlight cameras and indoor cameras.

And almost a week ago, I installed Nest Doorbell at home and learned a lot about Google’s latest home security products in the process. Bringing a new design, managed by Google Home (rather than the Nest app), it offers the same high quality video doorbell experience as Nest Aware, while providing all free delivery notifications.

Let’s take a closer look.

Lower cost smarter video doorbell

Nest Doorbell is the perfect option if you are looking for a wireless video doorbell or want to replace your current analog doorbell with. It checks the boxes you need with high field of view, smart alerts and the ability to work wired or wireless, which allows you to see from the ground to the sky.

Audience: If you’re investing heavily in Google’s hardware, services, or ecosystem, Nest Doorbell makes a lot of sense. It integrates with all existing products via the Google Home app.

What you need to know: Nests’ 2nd generation video doorbells provide users with more features without the need for subscriptions such as smart alerts. Get free 3-hour event records in addition to people, cars, luggage, animal activity zones and smart alerts. If you need longer event history and facial recognition to be alerted when a familiar face approaches the door, you need to sign up for Nest Aware.

How to compare: Nest Doorbell doesn’t have all the fancy motion tracking features that Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 has, but it does have smarter alerts with finer-grained controls. The Nest Doorbell is versatile in that it can be installed wirelessly or by wire, and has enough battery power to last for about a month in busy areas. It’s more versatile than the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, which requires a wired power supply. Ring works with Amazon Alexa, while it integrates with other Google hardware products. However, Nest Doorbell needs to nod because of its versatility and the addition of smart alerts that Ring hasn’t had so far.

Jason Silpini / CNN

The first thing I noticed about the new Nest Doorbell was its size. Compared to the approximately 12 video doorbells we recently tested, the Nest doorbell arguably occupies the most space. Its fairly tall and 6.3 “x 1.8” wide can limit its placement. In addition, Nest includes a mounting bracket in the box, so it is recommended to mount it when locating the mounting location.

The Nest Doorbells design is rounded at the top and bottom, the camera is at the high end, and the doorbell button is surrounded by an LED light at the bottom. When someone approaches your door, the light turns on and dances around the button. That really nice feeling. And in typical Google fashion, Nest Doorbell is available in linen, ivy, or ash colors. The complete housing is made of plastic, and Google says almost half of the plastic parts of the doorbell come from recycled materials.

On the back of the doorbell is a USB-C port for charging the built-in battery and two small screws that connect the wires to the back of the doorbell. That wiring is used to power the doorbell and connect it to the indoor chime. If wired, you don’t have to worry about removing the doorbell to recharge the battery (disassembles battery usage in 1 minute).

The installation process depends on whether you are using existing doorbell wiring or the Nest Doorbells built-in battery. In any case, the process starts with the Google Home app for Android or iOS. Scan the QR code, connect to your home Wi-Fi network and add the doorbell to your Google account. The rest of the process involves installing the doorbell, and the app will guide you through the doorbell based on your preferred settings. For us, that meant using a 20 degree wedge to make sure the entire front pouch was inside the frame and connecting the Nest Doorbell to the existing wiring (of course, turning off the power breaker). After doing).

Once everything was connected, I set the doorbell to switch the app to operate the mechanical chime, turn the breaker back on and press the doorbell button. Not only did I hear an alert on my smartphone a second later, but the familiar chime Ding Dong rang almost instantly. No additional power kits or chime kits need to be installed when wiring the Nest Doorbell.

Jason Silpini / CNN

It took about 15 minutes to complete the installation. If you are familiar with basic electrical wiring and are comfortable with it, you should have no problem installing Nest Doorbell. If you are unfamiliar, we recommend using the battery-powered route until you have a professional electrician install it. Battery-powered routes can also be installed more quickly, as they simply install the unit and do not require wiring.

Jason Silpini / CNN

The company’s first video doorbell, Nest Hello, was one of our personal favorites. But one thing we didn’t like was that Google needed a NestAware subscription for smart alerts for packages, people, animals, or vehicles. However, by using Nest Doorbell, Google has made all four alerts a standard feature and eliminated the subscription requirement. In effect, they are capsizing the ship.

You can also create an activity zone within your app that monitors certain types of movement and sends alerts. For example, if the doorbell can see the busy streets in front of the house, you can create an activity zone that monitors the streets for people, ignoring cars, people, and animals. Another activity zone that monitors the front porch allows you to monitor and alert people, luggage, animals, or combinations thereof.

Sure, Nest Doorbell doesn’t have the same radar and 3D motion sensing technology that Rings Video Doorbell 2 Pro offers, but the ability to customize the type of alerts it receives for a particular zone is a false motion alert. Does a great job of reducing.

For example, I set the activity zone to monitor the entire field of view of the camera and then instructed it to record the passing vehicles, but did not warn. I also asked to set it to record animals, but again, don’t use push notifications. However, I have set the camera to monitor luggage and people.

We received alerts on a regular basis (and without problems) when a person was identified, and when luggage was left, we received an alert notifying us that we were there. Then, after collecting the deliveries, I received a second alert informing me that a person was seen and that the package appeared to have been received.

This is exactly how it works with Nest Hello, but instead of paying $ 6 a month, it’s free. For everyone. Unusual when it comes to the rest of the video doorbell industry. Of course, there are still two NestAware subscription plans that add some features. Nest Aware comes with 30 or 60 days of video storage instead of 3 days, with the addition of a familiar face for alerts that tells you exactly who is at the door. The breakdown of NestAware pricing is as follows:

Nest Aware: $ 6 / year for 30 days of recorded video event history or $ 60 / year Nest Aware Plus: $ 12 / month or $ 120 / year for 60 days of recorded video event history

Both plans cover an unlimited number of cameras, so you don’t have to pay extra to add Nest Cam.

There was a major concern that the new Nest Doorbell would go into review, which was related to the new camera. Google has reduced the resolution of the doorbell camera from 1600 x 1200 to 960 x 1280 compared to Nest Hello. Both are recorded at 30 frames per second. Nest Doorbell supports 145 degree field of view, HDR and night vision.

Google has reassured us that the new camera is just as good, if not better than Nest Hello, at lower resolutions. I can’t prove that the video quality is good, but after looking at some clips, I can confidently say that Nest Doorbell’s video quality is fine. It captures its clear, crisp, vibrant and satisfying level of detail.

One of the benefits of the new resolution is that you can clearly see what’s in front of the camera from head to toe. Next, the machine learning smart inside the doorbell can detect luggage placed on the ground about 8 inches away. In fact, I placed some packages very close to the doorbell and received alerts both when the doorbell was placed and when it was removed.

If you’re using one of Google’s smart displays like Nest Hub, you’ll be alerted when someone rings the doorbell, so you can respond and interact with people at the door.

Jason Silpini / CNN

I had to adapt to the fact that the Nest app no ​​longer uses or manages doorbells. Instead, everything is done via the Google Home app. This means that if you want to adjust the alerts you receive, share your camera with another family member, or view previously recorded events, you need to use the Home app. Google has slowly migrated all smart home products, such as Google Wifi, to home apps. All new Nest cameras are part of that transition.

For us, the Nest app worked fine for managing Nest products, but it should be used to tune the smart thermostat. It certainly adapts to changes over time, but it certainly has to be used by all current Nest users. Google Home isn’t bad at all, but most people, including us, hate changes, especially when it comes to technology.

We can’t guarantee battery life performance because we installed Nest Doorbell by wire (similar to the standard test procedure), but what do we expect from Google based on the activity of the area where the doorbell is installed? There are general guidelines for. ..

In busy areas where Google quantifies as 25 to 30 recorded events per day, the company estimates that you will get about a month of battery life. In a typical setting where 13 to 16 events are recorded per day, the estimate is close to a two and a half month battery. And finally, in a quiet area where 2-5 events are recorded daily, Google is demanding about 6 months’ worth of battery. When it comes time to charge the battery, it takes about 5 hours, via the USB-C connection on the back of the doorbell.

Even if you wire the doorbell, you can rest assured that it has a battery. If the house is turned off, the doorbell has enough onboard storage to hold an hour of recorded clips, and when the power is reconnected, the captured clips will be uploaded and viewed in the home app. It will be like.

Whichever route you choose, the Nest Doorbell is versatile at this capacity right out of the box and can be battery-powered or plugged directly into a power source. Also, if you don’t have a compatible chime, you can use either Google Home plus Google’s smart speakers or display to receive alerts when someone is at your door.

The performance of Nest Doorbells exceeded our expectations, and Google’s free smart alerts to our customers made Nest Doorbell very attractive.

If you’re looking for a wireless video doorbell or a doorbell that can replace your current analog doorbell, the Nest doorbell is for you. It also works in a wired or battery environment. When comparing the Nest Doorbell to the Ring Video Doorbell 4, it was the previous top pick for wireless video doorbells, but for several reasons it needed to give Nest an edge. To get started, it’s cheap. But in reality, it all comes down to more sophisticated and smarter alerts that the ring lacks in what it offers.

Nest Doorbell is currently available for pre-order for $ 179.99 and will ship on August 26th.

