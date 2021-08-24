Form launches smart swim AR goggles workout feature





One of the blessings of the reduced pandemic is that I was able to return to the gym and swim almost every day. And recently, I’m wearing Form Smart Swim goggles to measure my workout. Today, the company is adding a new feature called workouts that allows you to customize your own swimming regimen.

I tried the first version of goggles a few years ago. Form Smart Swim Goggles are a pair of goggles with a see-through augmented reality display that provides real-time performance metrics. There are real benefits to using AR easily.

This time, as before, I synced my goggles with the iPhone app and then pressed the goggles button to start swimming. A yellow pixel was displayed on the screen indicating that the goggles were in sync with the app.

I used one of the two buttons on the side of the goggles to navigate the menu and select the pool swim. I checked the pool size of 25 meters, pressed a button and started swimming. It’s a little more annoying to start your swim than usual, but it’s less annoying, and it made the rest of the swim easier.

In real time, we counted laps and measured calories burned. Also, I was able to identify the timing each time I took a break or turned around and swam in the opposite direction. Sync your swim to the app by saving and exiting. You can view the statistics in your app and share them with other form users. The battery has been found to withstand more than one swim and maintain an accurate count of swims. In fact, it works better than I do because it’s easy to forget how many laps you have made. I like the look of iOS apps as they have evolved over time.

training

Image Credit: Form

A new feature of workouts is the ability to browse the entire collection of swimming workouts based on stroke type and distance. The in-goggles display shows the swimmer how far to swim, how difficult it is to go, when to rest, and when to use additional equipment.

Swimmers can also see a progress bar that updates through their workouts, motivating them to do more than a regular workout. There are hundreds of trainings available to guide swimmers.

Training can focus on endurance, power, sprints, recovery, techniques and more. The workout also includes pre-workout tutorials, drill gear recommendations, and post-workout analysis. New workouts are released weekly to provide a dynamic library designed to help all swimmers get better and provide the motivation, guidance, skills and advice they need to be confident in their water.

Image Credit: Form

Each workout has a detailed description of sets, drills (with tutorials), stroke types and intensities, and a list of the equipment needed for each session, so swimmers always know what to do and what to do with it. Know how to do it and make swimming a new level. Swimmers can download multiple workouts and save them in form goggles.

Once you start swimming, the foam goggles display will direct the swimmer to guide you through training to display real-time swimming data. When a swimmer completes a workout, it’s automatically saved and easily synced with the forms app so you can see your progress and identify improvements.

I thought it worked. The only thing I didn’t like was that the display was hard to see when it was really sunny outside. Therefore, I had to put my hand in front of me to see the numbers.

Image Credit: Form

The company sells goggles for $ 200. Workouts are also available with a monthly membership fee of $ 20 or an annual fee of $ 180.

CEO Dan Eisenhardt founded Form in Vancouver, Canada in 2016 after selling its former company, Recon Instruments, to Intel in 2015. Goggles are shipped worldwide and are available on the Form website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan and on Amazon. The Form Swim app can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.

