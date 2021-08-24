Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which Should I Buy?





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are almost the same as they are different, so let us help … [+] Decide which one is best for you.

Samsung

The day is approaching when Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available to everyone. You will be able to enter the store (hopefully) and leave with one or the other with little problem. However, before making that decision, keep in mind that there is a fairly spectacular deal for those who participate in the pre-order parade.

However,[今すぐ注文]Before pressing the button, it’s a good idea to check which of Samsung’s latest foldable phones is right for you. And given that there are some big differences between the two, it’s not your average direct comparison.

Samsung Electronics America

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB (Unlocked) Buy from SAMSUNG forbes.com Samsung Promotion Code | 50% Off in August 2021 | Forbes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Design and Display

First, let’s not get in the way of big changes. For the first time with a foldable smartphone (or two), Samsung has introduced an official water resistance rating. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are IPX8 waterproof and can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for about 30 minutes. Then let’s say you’re not going to have a good time.

Folding screen is the killer feature you are here.

Associated Press

Samsung was one of the biggest complaints of last year’s model, so it made a lot of effort to make the foldable phone more durable. To continue building on it, Samsung is currently using a new PET film on top of ultra-thin glass (UTG). The company claims that this provides up to 80% more durability than previous foldable phones, but only the time is known.

Both phones are made from a combination of glass and aluminum and follow the same trends as all other flagship phones. Starting with the Z Flip 3, there is a large cover display on the top half. The screen has been enlarged to 1.9 inches, which also acts as a viewfinder for dual camera setups, and is much more convenient with some widgets pre-installed.

There are many different ways to use both Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Associated Press

When you open the phone, you’ll see a 6.7-inch display with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. This is a significant improvement over the Z Flip 5G, with a refresh rate limited to 60Hz.

With the move to the Z Fold 3, the Fold 3 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, allowing Samsung to make things a little slimmer. We still have a tall and slim 6.2-inch cover screen, but now it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz to match the main screen. Speaking of which, the primary display remains the same size and comes with a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Overall, each phone offers a unique design and different displays for different purposes, which makes it a personal preference. However, at least so far, there is no doubt that Z Flip 3 looks like a bigger upgrade than its immediate predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Performance

I don’t really write much at home in this department. Both Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The former has only 8GB of RAM, while the latter, like the Z Fold 2, is limited to 12GB.

In terms of storage, both devices have two configurations, 128GB and 256GB, or 256GB and 512GB, respectively. This trend continues because neither device contains scalable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Software and Features

If you’re a fan of the S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is what you’re looking for.

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

While both of these are running the Samsung One UI, you aren’t getting the exact same interface entirely. Both Fold and Flip 3 are packed with many unique features, but the biggest advantage of increasing Fold is the support of the S Pen. This has been an obvious staple of the Galaxy Note line for years, but Samsung has extended compatibility with the S21 Ultra and is now included in the Z Fold 3.

However, you can’t just use a standard S-pen on the Fold 3. Instead, Samsung has introduced two new options in the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both have retractable chips designed to work well with the Z Fold 3’s unique display. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t integrated the Wacom digitizer into the Z Flip 3. That is, you cannot use the stylus on smaller devices. ..

Don’t like the color of the Z Flip 3? You can add cases at any time. (And you probably should.)

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

Another feature exclusive to the Fold 3 is courtesy of the lab section within the Settings app. Samsung wants to make it easy to access the apps you use most, whether you’re already using another app or not. When enabled, a dock-like section will appear on the screen. This section is always visible and can be customized with your favorite app.

What Samsung brings to both devices is the ability to force almost any installed app to use flex mode. This is basically when you want to support a foldable phone and have access to all the controls in the lower half while watching YouTube in the upper half.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Camera

Samsung’s latest foldable looks side-by-side and smooth.

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

Unfortunately, Samsung needs to reduce the cost of folding devices, some of which seems to have been done via camera hardware. The Z Fold 3 has three 12MP sensors: wide (main), ultra-wide, and telephoto (2x optical zoom). On paper, this is exactly the same as the camera trio used on last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, but there are rumors that the glass used is actually slightly different.

The same story applies to the Z Flip 3 compared to last year’s Z Flip 5G. There is a dual 12MP camera system with a wide-angle sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. But one change here is that Samsung moves vertically to match what you see in Z Fold 3.

These cameras are repairable, but they certainly don’t surprise you and can’t reliably catch up with something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. That’s a bit disappointing, but you should expect a major camera upgrade in next year’s release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Battery Life

Don’t like the color of the Z Flip 3? You can add cases at any time. (And you probably should.)

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

Batteries are another area where Samsung seems to have reduced costs. The Z Fold 3 has a larger 4,400mAh cell than the Z Flip 3’s 3,300mAh cell. However, the Fold 3s battery is actually smaller (100mAh) than its predecessor. The Z Flip 3 and Flip 5G, on the other hand, offer batteries of the same size.

There may be discussions about smaller batteries to give way to slimmer profiles, but I was hoping to see faster charging with wired alone compared to last year, but that’s not the case. is not. The Z Fold 3 can reach speeds up to 25W, and with a wired charger the Z Fold 3 can reach up to 15W. Neither device comes with a charger, which is not surprising given the recent releases of the iPhone and other Galaxy devices.

However, both handsets are equipped with both 10W Qi wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. You may not want to charge something else to run out of battery, but you don’t often get frustrated here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Price and Availability

The Z Flip 3 is the beauty of a closed, tented or fully open position.

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

Let’s get big things out of the way first. Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to $ 1,800, offering a $ 200 difference compared to last year’s model. This is a modest price cut, but it will quickly push the $ 2,000 mark up, given the availability of S-pen and other accessories. Also, Samsung offers Phantom Black, Phantom Green, or Phantom Silver, so the colors aren’t very interesting.

After looking at the $ 1,449 price tag on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung learned that the Flip 3 needed a little lower price. But I didn’t expect it to sell for $ 999. With some of the carrier deals in progress, you can get this for about the same price as OnePlus 9.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in seven colors: cream, green, white, pink, lavender, phantom black, and gray. Three of these colors (white, gray and pink) are exclusive to Samsung.com and can’t be found anywhere else.

But it’s clear that Samsung has positioned the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a phone for anyone with a remote interest in folding phones. With a low price and an incredible spec list, who doesn’t want to try it?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which is for you?

Trying to determine the best foldable phone for you is pretty difficult. It all depends on your personal taste, your budget, and what you need to use your phone for. If you need a large, vibrant display that can be folded small, but has the added benefit of supporting the S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is for you.

Which one do you want to buy?

Samsung

Frankly, if you don’t need the support of a foldable tablet or S-pen, the Z Flip 3 is for you. In fact, this would be the right choice for about 90% of the users there. The Z Flip 3 steps into the door with a foldable form factor, providing the durability we’ve been waiting for while offering fun and unique colors. In addition, both devices use the same Snapdragon 888 chipset, so there’s really no difference when it comes to raw power.

The Samsung 2021 foldable smartphone is the best I’ve ever seen, with some caveats in the camera and battery divisions. But the ultimate truth is that, overall, you won’t be disappointed either way.

