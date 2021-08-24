Spotify’s Podcast Subscription Service Now Available to All US Creators – TechCrunch





Spotify has opened access to podcast subscriptions to all podcast creators in the United States today after it first launched a testing service with a small number of creators in April. Through the Spotifys podcast creation tool Anchor, podcasters of all sizes can now mark selected episodes as subscriber-only content and publish to Spotify and other platforms. According to Spotify, more than 100 podcasts have been subscribed to since its launch. Based on early feedback from these creators, the company is now making some important changes to both pricing and functionality as the service becomes more widely available.

Previously, creators could choose between three price ranges: $ 2.99, $ 4.99, or $ 7.99 per month. Creators were able to choose the price that was most meaningful to their viewers.

But the company learned that creators want more flexibility in pricing. Therefore, we have increased the number of price points to 20 options, increasing from a minimum of $ 0.49 to a maximum of $ 150.

According to a Spotify study, creators wanted to understand to some extent where to start with pricing rather than offering a completely open-ended system. As a result, pricing is not something that today’s creators manually enter. From now on, Spotify will show you three well-tested price points ($ 0.99, $ 4.99, $ 9.99) before listing the other 17 options. Of these three, the company said $ 4.99 was the best performer.

In addition to the ability to set prices and access private RSS feeds available to listeners who prefer to use another podcast app, Spotify provides podcast authors with the ability to download a list of subscriber contact addresses. increase. The company says this will allow it to become more involved with the subscriber base and offer more benefits. It can also be a selling point for creators who don’t want to participate in offering such paid subscriptions, as long as it means losing a more direct relationship with their customers.

Spotify isn’t the only service that offers paid podcasts. Apple recently announced its own podcast subscription platform. But Spotify’s is currently the more affordable of the two. Like other subscription apps, Apple will reduce podcast revenue by 30% in the first year and 15% in the second year. Meanwhile, Spotify will keep the program free for the next two years. In short, creators will maintain 100% of their revenue until 2023. After that, Spotify plans to reduce subscription revenue by only 5%.

It’s worth seeing Spotify (a stubborn Apple critic in the antitrust battle) make up such a small percentage of creators’ revenue in this first step towards a marketplace model. For years, Spotify has argued that Apple’s reduction of Spotify’s own subscription business is an anti-competitive practice. In particular, Apple is a subscription-based Apple Music service, and now a business rival through podcast subscriptions.

Currently, Spotify is famous for NPR (also included in Apple’s paid podcast service) and Betches U Up? Hosts a number of subscription-based podcasts, including independent creators such as, Cultivating HER Space, and Mindful in Minutes. Creators who choose to use Spotify are not fixed. You can share your private RSS fees with your customers and publish them to other platforms such as Apple Podcasts.

Apple’s subscription podcast service behaves a bit differently. Creators can offer individual shows, groups of shows, and even subscriptions to freemium access, called “channels.” However, the creators of Apple’s platform collect customer emails via shownote links that open within the app. Spotify authors, on the other hand, redirect subscribers to subscribe to the show via the URL provided within the Spotify app. The created web page allows listeners to sign up and serve email.

The news of the widespread launch of Spotify’s podcast subscriptions follows rising complaints from podcasters that Apple’s own subscription service is off to a rough start. The report from The Verge contains creator complaints about bugs, misleading user interfaces, interoperability issues, and more. Meanwhile, Spotify claims that there were “thousands” of sign-ups on the waiting list for creators interested in podcast subscriptions.

According to the company, it will soon expand access to overseas customers. Starting September 15th, international listeners will be able to access subscriber-only content. Soon, creators will also have access to podcast subscriptions.

