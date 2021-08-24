Geoff Keighley is preparing for Gamescom’s 3rd annual opening night live





A new Games Beat event is just around the corner! Learn more about what’s coming next.

Geoff Keighley hosted Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on Wednesday, and he previewed what it would look like.

This is Keighley’s third event on Gamescom. The first was held directly in 2019. I went to it, and it was packed. More than 500,000 simultaneous viewers watched the show, including a significant number of face-to-face spectators. However, the pandemic forced Gamescom 2020 to virtualize, with more than 2 million simultaneous viewers watching the show.

The 11am Pacific Time Wednesday event will all be re-held online during virtual Gamescom. In an interview with GamesBeat, Keighley said the show has some special looks and lasts for hours. Anyway, take a closer look at about 40 games.

According to Kaley, it’s a good kick-off for games in September, October, and November. Take a look at all the big games advertised on the holidays and their game updates.

Webinar

Three top investment professionals will be open about what you need to fund your video game.

Watch on demand

Image Credit: GamesBeat / Gamescom

This is a combination of new game announcements, some extended demos of the game running for about 10 minutes in some big games with gameplay, and the latest news about the game’s release date.

Gamescom organizers initially asked Keiighley to curate a platform-agnostic show that would allow Xbox, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and other big companies to showcase their games without a long press conference.

The Opening Night Live began as an opportunity to say that a company can contribute one or two things that can be put into one big show, Keighley. This is very similar to the upcoming showcase. I think the Gamescom show is a bit less about shocking new game announcements and is like all the big game updates coming from them later this year.

Keighley also hosts the Summer Game Fest event in June (without the official E3) and The Game Awards in December. He hopes the award will take place directly, but said the event must comply with health standards associated with crowd gatherings during the pandemic.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The show will dig deeper, including a new level demo of Call of Duty: Vanguard announced by Activision and Sledgehammer Games last week. According to Cary, Microsoft, Sony, Activision and Ubisoft have always been active at Gamescom and can be expected to see them again.

Trailers include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Death Stranding: Directors Cut, Psychonauts 2, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Battlefield 2042, Fall Guys, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, The Artful Excape, Riders Republic, etc. The game is displayed. , Forza Horizon 5, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, Back 4 Blood, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba, Hinoka Micronis.

According to Cary, Activision has always made a big Call of Duty multiplayer release on Gamescom.

Regarding Gamescom, Keighley said its well-run show.

Our challenge was how to make it feel very European while having a more global appeal, he said. Our audience in Europe is almost the same as in the United States.

Many big games have been delayed this year due to the difficulty of ending the game in a pandemic. But obviously, Keighley doesn’t run out of games to show us.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/08/24/geoff-keighley-readies-third-annual-opening-night-live-for-gamescom/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos