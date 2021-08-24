SuperX Completed Cannondale Introduces SuperSix Evo SE and CX Bikes





Cannondale today announced two new performance-focused bikes that will replace the popular SuperX cyclocross and SuperX SE gravel products.

Named SuperSix Evo CX and SuperSix Evo SE, this new bike combines the shape of the aerodynamic tube, the stiffness profile, and the light weight of the Road Going SuperSix Evo with the geometry of SuperX and the purpose of off-road racing.

Cannondale continues to offer a variety of topstone bikes for more adventure-style gravel riding, while the new SuperSix Evo CX and Evo SE focus on performance on cyclocross and gravel, respectively. Yeah, the names of these new bikes are confusing, but here’s a breakdown.

2 bikes, 1 frameset

Like the Outgoing SuperX and SuperXSE, the new Supersix Evo CX and Evo SE share a matching full carbon frameset with the only difference found in the cover paint and the components bolted to them. Evo CX is equipped and UCI compatible for cyclocross racing. The Evo SE, on the other hand, has a very wide gear range, wide rims and 700x40mm tires in anticipation of gravel. However, while these two models can start out as quite different bikes, they can always be customized to suit the individual needs of different disciplines.

The frame features a truncated winged aerotube profile that closely matches that used on SuperSixEvo road bikes. According to Cannondale, the new off-road going frame is about as fast as the existing road-focused version. Cannondale doesn’t make an exact claim as to what the new tube profiles mean, but it’s safe to assume that they take into account what they are compared to SuperX’s oversized round shape. In addition, a recently revised UCI rule allows approved cyclocross frames to be legally used for load events, if desired.

One of the major differences between the SuperSix Evo SE (right) and CX (left) is the size of the tires. The CX is a 33mm wide tire and is UCI compliant, while the SE comes with a 40. Both fit tires up to 45mm wide.

Unlike the road-focused SuperSix Evo, the new Evo CX and Evo SE do not hide cables through handlebars, stems, or headsets, but stick to traditional exposed cable paths through modular downtube ports. .. There is no doubt that this is a win because it is easy to maintain and reposition.

Compared to the SuperX, the new frameset is said to be not only aero, but also stiffer with the bottom bracket and more comfortable with the saddle (mainly thanks to Cannondale’s Hollowgram 27 SL seatpost). According to David Devine, Senior Product Director at Cannondale, the new SuperSix Evo CX / SE frame weighs about the same as the previous SuperX, with a slightly lighter frame of about 1,000 g (56 cm). A 400 g (ish) fork is a few grams heavier due to increased lateral stiffness.

Its Hollowgram 27 SL seatpost is the same as the D-shaped number used on SuperSix Evo road bikes and is designed to improve ride quality. Cannondale offers posts with 0mm and 15mm offsets, and there is also an alloy version of the post. The frame is not compatible with the dropper seatpost.

The geometry matches SuperX, which had a fairly progressive number when it was last updated. This includes the Cannondales OutFront concept, which matches a slightly loose head angle (71) with a huge 55mm fork rake. Here, everything except the smallest 46 cm frame size provides a consistent 62 mm trail figure. It’s worth noting that Cannondale isn’t on the path of increasingly popular adjustable geometry.

The geometry charts belonging to the new SuperSix Evo CX and SE are very similar to SuperX.

Behind the frame, you can see that the length of the 422mm chain stay is impressively short. Most striking is that Cannondale matched its short length with 700x45mm rubber clearance and the ability to move twice the crank. That striking combination, Cannondale achieved it only by sticking to the same unique Ai offset concept found in the SuperX.

The concept of Ai offset, which was explained in detail in the SuperX SE review, aims to increase the clearance between the chainring and the chainstay by moving the drivetrain outward by 6mm. Then you need to offset the rim on a standard 142x12mm hub to keep things centered. In theory, it’s not much different from a mountain bike, the new SRAM Wide, or the Shimano GRX Boost, but this method doesn’t allow you to easily switch disc brake roads and gravel wheels between other bikes.

The Ai design also means that Cannondale maintains a 83mm wide PF30 bottom bracket shell. Thankfully, such systems are no longer limited to crank options as they once were. For example, the Evo SE is equipped with a SRAM Rival DUB 46 / 33T crankset.

It makes sense for Cannondale to give the new cyclocross bike the same “Super Six” base monica as the aero road bike given a similar tube shape and overall look.

Other frame features include the use of speed release through axles to provide faster wheel changes. It also features a removable front derailleur brazed mount. There are no equipment such as fenders or lunch boxes. According to Devine, “It’s stripped straight off without any additional mounts. Our Topstone model is designed for riders who want to mount and carry large items during the race.”

Only 2 spec options

So far, Cannondale offers only a single spec option for the SuperSix Evo CX and a single option for the SuperSix Evo SE. The frameset may be available in the future, but nothing has been announced when it will be or what the price will be.

Priced at US $ 5,000 / 4,600 / AU $ 6,000, Evo SE offers SRAM Rival AXS wireless 2×12 groupset, DT Swiss CR-1600 Spline tubeless compatible wheels, Vittoria Terreno Dry 700x40mm tires and Cannondales’ own cockpit. increase. This model is available in either cool mint or meteo gray colors.

With US $ 4,000 / 3,800 / AU $ 5,600, you’ll get an Evo CX with a spec list like 2016. There is a SRAM Force 1 drivetrain with an 11-speed 11-36T cassette on the back (although the included derailleur can handle it without any problems) 11-42T combo). The wheels are a combination of DT Swiss R470 rims and formula hubs. This model may not scream terribly, but Purple Haze Paint does.

Review in progress

Cannondale named this bike to make it look like a fine-tuned geometry and wide tire version of the SuperSixEvo road bike. Personally, I think this new name is incredibly confusing. This bike still seems to have a lot of what made SuperX a very good one. The name may be the same, but the partially exposed cable routing, tire clearance, progressive geometry, and Ai rear end make it a completely different machine than the company’s all-round roadster.

James Huang recently received a delivery of the new SuperSix Evo CX and plans to test the bike as part of his next field test. Stay tuned for its full review.

