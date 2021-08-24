Reconnaissance skin bundles bravely bring randomized weapons





The reconnaissance bundle brings many new features to Valorant.

Credits: Riot Games

Thanks to the Recon Skin Bundle, Valorant finally got the much-requested butterfly knife, along with more realistic style skins and randomized weapon variations. As far as Valorant skins are concerned, these are the most similar to real-world weapons and are undoubtedly causing some controversy in some circles.

The Recon skin bundle will be available in Valorant today, with a full bundle priced at 7,100 VP and included in the premium edition skin list. The bundle includes Phantom, Ghost, Specter, Guardian, and Proximity skins.

The style of the Recon Bundle is the closest to the real-world weapons we’ve seen in Valorant, and features a camouflage design that can’t be mistaken for PUBG or Rainbow Six. The Recon skin is also Valorant’s first skin with weapon attachments similar to those found in other first-person shooters, but these are just cosmetic changes that don’t affect gameplay. The attachment follows a more realistic style skin design with laser sights, grips, flashlights and more.

The real selling point of this bundle is the butterfly style knife, which has been a premium and popular item at CS: GO for many years. The knife design has been a request from Valorant fans since the game started and is undoubtedly very popular.

Sean Marino, art lead for the Recon Bundle, said Recon was, of course, one of the most anticipated skins we were developing because it had a butterfly knife. We always knew this would be what we would give to the player, and it was really unbelievable to see it all come together with this skin. We spent a lot of time watching videos of butterfly knife tricks, watching how other games implement them, and digging deeper into providing a truly amazing experience. Of course, knowing that we had the talent to turn the knife over in equipment and inspection, we kept building it at every stage, but in the end we just added it to everything! Included as part of the attack when the weapon is stationary. The skin is a bit more grounded, so I needed to balance the animation. Animation is fun and fun, but it’s not very playful and doesn’t go too far. Once all the animations were in place, it was really fun to walk around the game, spam, inspect, attack and watch the knives spin and play with the character’s hands.

Attachments also bring something new to Barorant in the form of random weapon designs. It’s completely superficial, but the attachments you attach to your weapons are randomized from game to game, so your skin feels different each time you play. It will be interesting to see how top players react to this, as there may be situations where one attachment design has a slight advantage over another.

According to Marino, very early in Barorant development, he tried attachments similar to those found in Milsim and grounded shooters. The idea of ​​attachments for gameplay didn’t go to the final game, but it was always the few chosen for teams who really loved the look of grounded military weapons equipped with various attachments. There were people. Reconnaissance is our attempt to take part in more traditional modern shooters and capture the fantasy of having a gun that feels more representative of what may be seen in modern combat. is.

