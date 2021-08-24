Clash of Clans developer Supercell sets up a fake company to sell games





Image: Supercell

What if you are a very famous developer for a particular game and want to release something completely different? For Supercell, the creator of the mobile phenomenon “Clash of Clans,” we create a completely fake developer and soft launch a new product under a fake name.

Officially announced yesterday as Supercell’s new game, Everdale has actually appeared under the understated generic name Valleys & Villages since last fall. The free downloadable construction game focuses on peaceful cooperation, gathering 10 players to build your own village in a larger valley, exchange resources, go on adventures and valleys. Form a guild of. Everdale’s main focus is on mercy, teamwork, and the complete lack of conflict. This, of course, is quite distinct from Clash of Clans.

Of course, it’s not the studio’s first peaceful game. In the same summer that CoC was released in 2012, they also released a game inspired by a farm building called Hay Day. It itself raised millions of dollars for Finnish developers. But for almost a decade since then, their games have been very combat-focused, including Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Crash Quest. For each of them, and in fact many abandoned projects, each was first released by a soft launch to gather player feedback before releasing the right ones, which are fairly common in mobile space. Is noteworthy.

When it came to putting out something completely different, Supercell worried that this might be difficult with their cultivated player base. (We contacted Supercell and asked about their motives and experiences. We will update if they respond.)

Under the name Osmium Interactive, Valleys & Villages has been selectively released worldwide on mobile devices. This allowed developers to realize how the game was played or not actually played, scrutinize all player data, and create everything. The tweaks and changes needed to make the game as clicky and hooky as possible. Oh, and maybe I’m listening to reviews posted in the store.

G / O media may receive fees

Games soft-launched under their real names often get quite a hangover when it comes to their final release. The store chokes on potentially negative reviews of unfinished versions of the game. Launching with a new title on a new page will ensure that the slate is wiped clean once the first issue or issue is resolved. Although not a common tactic, this type of soft launch sometimes occurs in the development of mobile games. Supercell is just one of the big companies doing that these days.

Of course, this also carries some risks. The lack of their brand behind them must have certainly made things nervous in that it ensured that enough players were aware of their game. Still, with over 50,000 installs and 900 reviews on Android alone, it was clearly well managed. These reviews tend to be very positive and have been warmly welcomed through the official release.

Sure, it’s an interesting approach to launching something new, mostly positive, but avoids reputation issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/major-game-devs-set-up-fake-company-to-launch-new-game-1847546467

