Substack Acquisition-Hire the Team Behind the Subscription Social App Cocoon – TechCrunch





The subscription newsletter platform kingpin Substack today shared the acquisition of the team behind Cocoon, a subscription social media app built for close friends.

In November 2019, we covered the first $ 3 million seed funding for a Y Combinator-backed startup led by Lerer Hippeau. It was just before the pandemic dramatically restructured the way it communicates with its closest and most important people using social media. Cocoon’s first pitch was a social network for close friends. This allows you to level up text group chats that you may not have used before. Over time, Cocoon has evolved the dynamics of the platform, enabling more open social circles that users can fine-tune at will. With this app, users can share text and photo updates while using passive data from sources such as mobile location data and fitness statistics to feed like Slack channels for specific groups of friends. You can deliver automatic updates.

The app was co-founded by Sachin Monga and Alex Cornell, who played product roles on Facebook.

Unlike many other networking apps, Cocoon is independent of advertising and user data, making money and instead encouraging users to pay a $ 4 monthly subscription. Substack will continue to work independently, but says it will choose to involve a small team rather than getting a new Cocoon app. Given some of Substack’s recent initiatives on building a community for a network of newsletter writers, it’s not surprising that we’re looking for more talent in space to evolve the capabilities of the platform.

In March, the startup detailed that it closed the $ 65 million Series B with a $ 650 million valuation, and both Twitter and Facebook released a newsletter to define the space that has been gaining attention lately. Fortified cash. This year’s product. They have launched several small startups over the past few months. Earlier this month, they revealed that they had purchased a debate platform letter for a private amount. In May, they acquired a team from a community-building consultant startup called People & Company.

Update: Earlier versions of this story meant that the Cocoon app wouldn’t continue to work after the acquisition, but would work independently.

