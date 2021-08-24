Oculus Quest 2 now offers twice as much storage for the same price





Scott Stein / CNET

Facebook resumed sales of the Oculus Quest 2 today, August 24, after recalling the headset foam faceplate for concerns about skin irritation in July. The Oculus Quest 2 hasn’t been sold in retail stores for nearly a month before returning to the digital marketplace, boasting a non-irritating silicon faceplate and doubling storage capacity for the same price. You’re reading that right: The basic model of the Oculus Quest 2 includes 128GB of storage (up from the previous 64GB) for the same $ 299 list price.

Here’s why this is important: The OculusQuest2 is the best VR headset to buy at the moment, offering a fast and comfortable experience at a much more affordable price than most options on the market (Valve Index, HTC Vive Pro, etc.) To do. ). This is an accessible option for those new to VR games and provides a self-contained wireless experience that doesn’t require a gaming PC (although it can be connected with a USB-C cable). .. The app is downloaded directly to the headset’s onboard storage. So doubling the storage of the base model to 128GB is a great incentive to eventually go all-in to Quest 2 (Note: Quest 2 also has a 256GB model, but it’s still priced at $ 399. It is set to, and most stores are out of stock.)

It’s also a very comfortable headset that fits well in glasses, but a review of the Oculus Quest 2 pointed out that the fit and comfort actually improved over time. Please note: You need a Facebook account to use Quest 2.

Currently playing: Look at this: Oculus Quest 2 is better and cheaper

8:56

Quest 2 has a great library of games at the Oculus Store, including Beat Sabre, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinnersto Tetris Effect, Moss, and Superhot. Quest 2 also acts as a PC VR headset when plugged in, giving you access to Valve’s acclaimed VR adventure Half-Life: Alyx, the space combat game Star Wars: Squadronsand, and more. For more information on why this headset is a great option for beginner to veteran VR gamers, see the Oculus Quest 2 review.

