Valorant patch 3.04 notes: precursor changes, new esports features, etc.





Valorant patch 3.04 has been released and the latest update introduces new Omen changes, full bug fixes and some important new esports features. Everything you need to know is here.

Only two weeks after the last patch, Riot rolled out Valorant’s 3.04 update. The new version of the game has little effect on how new content is served, but it fixes many serious issues under the surface.

From coordinating specific agents to broader quality of life modifications, there’s a lot that needs to appease the more hardcore Valorant community.

Below is a complete summary of all of Valorant’s 3.04 updates.

Precursor changes in Valorant 3.04 update

First and foremost, the popular controller pick omen has been slightly improved. Ominous agents have better accuracy when placing dark cover abilities on certain maps. Due to a previous bug, this smoke-based ability could deviate from its intended path and reach the wrong place.

This should be fixed as you move forward and land exactly where you placed it.

Riot GamesOmen’s Dark Cover should be more effective for moving forward. New esports improvements with Valorant 3.04 update

For competitive fans, an assortment of new esports-centric features has arrived, making the play and viewing experience even more enjoyable.

Timeouts now show which team requested them, observers no longer flash randomly when exchanging between POVs, and various abilities are now displayed correctly.

As the Pro scene prepares for Masters Berlin, these minor tweaks will help make upcoming LAN events much smoother.

The host of Riot Games esports-specific Valorant changes is shipping 3.04 updates.Brave patch 3.04 notes

The full text of the Valorant 3.04 update patch notes is as follows:

Agent updates OMEN

Fixed an issue where the Omen Dark Cover could move in unintended ways

This dark cover bug allowed me to settle down slightly from where I was targeted. You may notice a slight change in smoke behavior while traveling or calming down, but now it lands exactly where the target preview shows. GAMEPLAY TECH UPDATES Performance statistics and graph improvements ([設定]>[ビデオ]>[統計]) Added the following statistics: Breakdown of packet loss (separate tracking of input / output and number of packets) Upload data usage and average packet size Packet transmission / reception rate Used / available memory instantaneous value is related Not changed display to moving averages for some noisy statistics Added support for displaying both averages and maximums for some statistics Agents reduce performance costs for tracking and displaying these statistics Select a screen and join the game for the observer. Tactical timeouts are now displayed in the color corresponding to the team that called the timeout (Teal for defenders, red for attackers) Observers now correctly display the cypher-equipped utility in their hands The white dot above the head of the third person player will disappear. For observers Viperult will properly appear on the observer’s minimap. The short flash of the observer disappears when replacing. When the minimum HUD is enabled, the minimap toggle setting will follow properly when it is following another observer. The player’s nameplate no longer appears on the projectile follow observer screen. Life Quality Model Viewer Improvements Some items have been improved in how they are displayed in the store, allowing you to preview weapons. In their glory! All the different parts and effects of the gun should be displayed correctly. Fixed a bug where player invitations might not disappear after a social update was rejected Fixed a bug where the loopback test wasn’t working. You should be able to test your audio settings again Bug Fix Agent Myopia effect is removed when killed in smoke. Fixed viper fuel will not be emitted even after the smoke has fallen if it is suppressed when the toxic screen or poison cloud is activated. KAY / O will be equipped immediately after activating NULL / cmd and will no longer be equipped with free abilities if used. Other abilities can no longer be placed on Cipher’s Cybercage projectile while in the air. Fixed a bug that caused buffs / debuffs. Fixed a bug where the ability UI would show a visual of the suppressed effect if an ally who was watching at the end of the last round when the timer wasn’t displayed to the spectators or observers was suppressed. Fixed an issue where an attacker would win if all living players died at the same time before the Gameplay Tech spikes were planted (for example, from the same Raze Showstopper). The successful prevention of attacker planting allowed the defense team to win in these rare cases. If one team lives longer than the other, the behavior does not change. Teams that survive longer will be awarded an elimination victory. Fixed an issue where turning off “Show Bullet Tracers” would turn off all tracers, including your own. If you switch the feature off, the tracer will be hidden, but the enemy / ally tracer will still be visible. Fixed an issue where some settings were not saved correctly. This affected performance statistics and graphs, as well as some range settings.

