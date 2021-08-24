How to boost PS5 storage quickly and easily with M.2 drive





One of the other great PlayStation 5’s biggest complaints is that the latest games are so big that they don’t have enough storage to hold more than a handful at a time. The last Call of Duty game ran at about 185GB, and the PS5 has only about 700GB of free space right out of the box.

The first answer was to connect an external solid state drive. This is a cheap and easy solution and there are no issues. PS4 games can be played directly from an external SSD, but PS5 games cannot. You can only save them there to free up space on your internal drive.

But now, the new beta version of the PS5 OS allows you to use an additional M.2 hard drive slot that was previously hibernated within the PS5. You can join the beta program with just a few clicks here. It took me a few minutes to sign up.

Before you start downloading all your games to your new M.2 drive, there are some issues that you have to overcome. First, you need to open the PS5 case, unscrew it, and install the drive properly. Second, the most popular and compatible drives are almost sold out and are currently hard to find. Here you can monitor your M.2 drives and prices in stock.

I got a big 4 terabyte Seagate FireCuda 530 with the heatsink needed for the PS5’s internal drive. The 1TB version usually costs around $ 250, but this 4TB version is over $ 900.

Here’s how I installed a new drive in just a few minutes.

Below the back cover of the PS5 is this metal plate. Loosen the screw and find an empty drive slot.

Remove the back cover of PS5. Grab the upper right corner when the system is facing down and at the same time both pull and lower. It pops out with a big shock! It makes a noise, but don’t worry.

Remove the metal plate that covers the open SSD slot. There is one screw holding it. Interestingly, the screw has four PlayStation button symbols.

Insert a new M.2 drive into the slot. There is a second screw inside the empty bay. Once removed and properly seated, use it to secure the top of your M.2 drive.

Insert the drive here and replace the metal plate.

Then reattach the metal plate, replace the cover and turn on the PS5. At boot time, the console will ask if you want to format the new drive. Naturally, the answer is yes. You can then go to System Settings and ask the console to automatically install the new game on your new drive.

After installing and setting up the drive, I tried transferring some games from the default drive to the new SSD. Approximately 200GB of Call of Duty will be transferred in approximately 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Returns, about 50GB, will be transferred in about 40 seconds.

The process was easy, so the hardest part may be finding a compatible M.2 drive in stock.

