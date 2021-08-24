Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Offers The Biggest Expansion In The Game On February 22nd





Bungie has officially taken the lap of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s next major expansion. This continues the story of the sci-fi space series and you’ll see players finally confront the famous witch queen, Savathn.

Savathn (the sister of Oryx, the main villain of the original game Taken King extension) is an enemy that has been teased for over seven years and is one of many of Destinys’ previous major events, including the damage to Dreaming City. There is her trick behind. However, with the addition of the Queen of Witches, this is the first time a player has been able to face her directly. And, as the trailer revealed, she’s not alone. Savathn was able to harness the power of the player’s own light to empower Hive Guardians with similar abilities.

Expansions include new campaigns, weapons, armor, and, of course, one of Destinys’ distinctive assaults, as well as a new location, Savathns Throne World. In addition, Bungie is adding new weapon types. Glaive is a first-person melee weapon with both ranged and melee types.

The Queen of Witches also brings major new additions to Destiny 2. Customizable weapons will allow players to change with their own abilities, mods, and statistics built to their own specifications. The system begins with a new weapon added to the Queen of Witches, but Bungy will expand to other weapons over time.

To overcome players while waiting for the Witch Queen, Destiny 2s’ next Season 15 content, Season of the Lost, focuses on the long-missing character Marasov (the awakened faction queen). increase. It plots the stage of the Greater Change of the Queen of Witches when it arrives in 2022. The lost season lasts for six months, from now to the Queen of the Witches, making it an unusually long season for Destiny players.

The Season of the Lost also includes a reworked Osiris Trial mode that appears to encourage players of all skill levels to participate in the best player-versus-player experience. In the redesigned Trials of Osiris mode, Bungies’ new anti-cheat software will also be soft-launched upon arrival on September 10.

Bungie is launching cross-play today as part of the Season of the Lost, allowing Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Stadia players to play together for the first time in Destiny’s history.

As the company previously announced, the Queen of Witches will be followed by another major expansion called Lightfall. However, Bungie has also revealed its next extension, Destiny 2: The Final Shape. The company explains that this is a dramatic conclusion of The Light and Darkness Saga that players have experienced over the last decade.

This fall marks the 30th anniversary of Bungies, and the studio will be offering both free and paid content to Destiny 2 to keep players busy while waiting for the Queen of the Witches next year.

All players will be able to enjoy the new six-person event, Dares of Eternity, later this year. However, the main event is a bungee 30th anniversary pack available for purchase, featuring a variety of mythical and marathon-inspired cosmetics and new exotic weapons. The pack comes with a new treasure-themed dungeon in the Cosmodrome Loot Cave, armor inspired by popular Thorn weapons, and older classics such as Eyasruna and Thousand Yard Stars. Give a reward.

It was also teased as part of the 30th anniversary event. The Loot Cave Dungeon returns the iconic Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher, best known as the most powerful weapon player available in the early days of the original Destiny. Bungie will weaken powerful weapons in future updates before reverting to a more balanced, reworked version with the Rise of Iron extension. However, despite its popularity, Gjallarhorn has never been available in the sequel.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, and PC on February 22, 2022.

