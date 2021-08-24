New Aston Martin V12 Vantage: Hardcore Coupe Set Released in 2023





Aston Martin appears ready to revive the 12-cylinder Vantage in the next hardcore version found in tests at the Nürburgring. The new car is set to be the most powerful Vantage ever manufactured and will face the Porsche 911 Turbo S directly.

Quite disguised, this test lava features a series of aggressive changes that are a bit off the standard Aston Martin Vantage model. The huge front grille with additional aggressive air intakes on the sides suggests an increase in cooling demand for the high-power V12, along with what looks like a new cooling cutout for the disguised bonnet.

This test mule is barely visible elsewhere, but there are more signs of power plant upgrades. With a new central exit pigtail pipe exhaust system, this development car is fitted with a gurney flap that produces a small downforce on the rear ducktail, probably to simulate the revised aero package of the final car during testing. ..

If the expected power plant is the Aston 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 used in the DB11 and DBS Superleggera, high-speed stability is paramount. In Aston Martin’s limited edition, the Vantage-derived V12 Speedster uses the same engine with a 690bhp tune, and top-flight Vantage is expected to produce similar output.

The Speedster is heavily based on the current Vantage, but the chassis construction in front of the A-pillar is borrowed from the flagship DBS Superleggera to package a larger 12-cylinder engine. A similar solution may be found for V12 Vantage. It also uses a more aggressive chassis setup along with pretending to drive a truck.

The arrival of the hardcore Vantage could follow a comprehensive renovation scheduled for next year. The new model forms part of the brand attack, called Project Horizon and is instigated by CEO Tobias Moers. This includes DBX’s coupe SUV variants, the recently announced Valhalla supercar, and the full range of Aston Martin hybrid possibilities.

Given the stricter Euro 7 emissions standards going forward, the V12-powered Vantage will probably be a limited-edition swan rhyme model before Vantage is replaced by an all-electric sports car in 2025.

Check out the latest information on the Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar here …

