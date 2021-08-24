Ispace Announces Larger Moonlander That Can Survive Moon Nights – TechCrunch





Ispace, a Japanese space startup aimed at leading the development of the Moon’s economy, announced the design of a large lander that could reach the Moon as early as 2024.

Tokyo-based ispace said the next-generation lander, called Series 2, will be used in the company’s third planned lunar module. The lander is larger in size and payload capacity than the company’s first lander and arrives approximately 9 feet high and 14 feet wide (including legs). This vehicle can carry up to 500 kilograms to the surface of the moon and up to 2,000 kilograms to orbit. The maximum payload of the Series 1 flying in 2022 and 2023 is only 30 kilograms.

Importantly, the new lander is designed to survive the frigid lunar nights, perhaps during a two-week stint on the moon. You can also land on the far side or the other side of the moon, including the polar regions.

The new lander has several other features. Equipped with multiple payload bays and advanced guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) systems, it ensures that the aircraft lands on the moon. GNC technology is provided by engineering developer Draper, who has left a deep mark on the space industry. Draper is also one of the 14 contractors covered by NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Ispace said in a statement that the lander had completed a preliminary design review. The next step is manufacturing and assembly, completed in partnership with defense and aerospace technology company General Atomics.

Partnership with CLPS contractor Draper is important because ispace wants Series 2 to compete in the NASA program. Kyle Acierno, CEO of ispaces’ US subsidiary, will work closely with Draper and General Atomics to prepare for the next NASA CLPS task order over the next few months.

Ispace is developing a next-generation lander from its North American office in Colorado and plans to manufacture this vehicle in the United States as well. Meanwhile, the company is preparing for the first two lunar missions in 2022 and 2023. The company said the Series 1 lander is finalizing its flight modules at a German facility owned by space launcher Ariane Group. The customer manifesto for the first mission is full, but ispace said payload capacity is still available for subsequent missions.

The lander announcement will take place just weeks after ispace announces the end of the $ 46 million Series C funding round.

