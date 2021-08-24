Japanese lunar startup ispace reveals 2024 Series 2 lander





Rendering of the Series 2 cargo lunar module on the moon.

ispace

Japanese lunar exploration startup ispace has announced a next-generation cargo lander under development by a US subsidiary in Colorado.

“I saw a growing demand for payloads on the moon. NASA’s Artemis program was a big part of it, but looking to the future, which transportation services can serve that market? I’m also thinking about how it can be developed. “Ispace’s US CEO, Kyle Asielno, told CNBC.

The company announced a new lander on Monday night.

“We have developed these features to fulfill our civil, commercial and scientific missions here in North America and around the world,” said Asielno.

The new lander, known as Series 2, is larger than the one ispace is building for the first two missions in 2022 and 2023. The first ispace mission in Series 2 aims to launch in 2024, when the lander will be designed. Manufactured and launched in the United States, the company has partnered with the Electromagnetic Systems Group of Draper and General Atomics to develop Series 2.

To date, ispace has raised more than $ 195 million with investors such as Development Bank of Japan, Suzuki Motor and Japan Airlines. The company has more than 150 employees worldwide, including 30 in its recently established Denver office.

Kursten O’Neill (left), US Lander Program Director, and Kyle Acierno, US CEO of ispace.

ispace

The ispace Series 2 lander is over 9 feet high and 14 feet wide and can carry 500 kilograms above ground and 2,000 kilograms in lunar orbit. The lander “can handle different payloads” in three different locations, ispace program director Kursten O’Neill told CNBC. The top of the lander is large enough to hold a payload “about the size of a pickup truck,” and the central compartment is “about the size of a refrigerator.”

Ispace declined to comment on the price it charges customers to fly the month, but O’Neill said it was “very competitive” with other products on the market, and Acierno “increased price as complexity increased.” Emphasized.

Series 2 is also designed to withstand the freezing conditions of the moonlit night, which lasts about 14 days on Earth.

“The night of the surviving moon [is a] The service is not widely available throughout the lunar market, “said O’Neill, who said the first mission in Series 2 plans to survive the first day of the month and show the survival of the night of the moon. ..

“This will allow us to survive multiple lunar days and winter nights on the moon, which will greatly improve our ability to understand the moon,” O’Neill added.

US ispace completed a Series 2 preliminary design review in July and the lander was set up to include precision landing and hazard avoidance technologies.

Series2 cargo lunar module.

ispace

Series 2 addresses “what will happen in the pipeline over the next five to ten years,” said Asierno, NASA’s Artemis Moon program “driving the market to growth.” ..

“I think we’ll see a lot of industry involvement in exploration over the next few years,” said Acierno.

