Crusaders Kings 3 Makes Series Console Debut on PlayStation and Xbox

Developers who are skilled in adapting gamepads to keyboard and mouse mechanics with more powerful home consoles have seen even better strategy games on the PlayStation and Xbox. And thanks to this, Paradox Interactive brings the best franchise to the Crusader Kings 3 console for the first time.

Swedish strategic game publisher announced today during a presentation at Microsoft’s Xbox Gamescom. Development Studio Lab42 is handling the first Paradox Interactive adaptation for its developers (they said it wasn’t a port).

This is the first time that a publisher’s beloved grand strategy franchise has appeared on Microsoft and Sony consoles. Crusader Kings 3 was released last year and I thought it was the best game of 2020 (one of the reasons is that it can teach more complex mechanics than ever before). The publisher was Metacritic’s most acclaimed game, with the highest sales in franchise history.

So it makes sense for Paradox to bring Crusader Kings to the console.

When we started working on Crusader Kings III a few years ago, our goal was to introduce it to new viewers while maintaining the depth and complexity that franchise fans love. This meant implementing a guided tutorial and removing some obstacles to the game that could hinder new players, a Paradox representative said in an email. Introducing CK3 to the console is also a big step towards this goal. Many console players still feel they haven’t had a chance to play a game like this and are looking forward to seeing how they make it.

Stellaris is the first Paradox-developed game that publishers have ported to home video game systems. I received the console version (and this year’s version for Xbox X / S) in 2019. Other games such as Cities: Skylines, Pillars of Eternity: II, Age of Wonders: Planetfall were also displayed on the console. As a result, he has extensive experience in adapting complex strategic mechanisms and commands to gamepads.

One of the biggest things we’ve learned from deploying games on console platforms is the importance of user interface and controller support. If you’re writing games for all platforms from scratch, you’ll find something in common. But when it comes to bringing PC titles to the console, Paradox says you’ll have to spend time and resources recreating parts of the interface. You need to make sure that you can play as comfortably as you would on a PC, not just make sure it works with your controller. How players move between different gameplay elements, how things flow between different menus, all of this in development, as well as extensive focus testing to find the right solution. Also needs additional attention.

My biggest concern when bringing in games like Crusader Kings 3 (beyond the UI) is load time, but solid-state hard drives on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles should help.

