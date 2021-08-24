Microsoft launches cloud gaming service on Xbox console





Microsoft’s Xbox Series S (L) and Xbox Series X Console.

Phil Barker | Future Publishing | The Future by Getty Images

Microsoft will introduce cloud gaming services to the Xbox console later this year.

The company announced on Tuesday that Xbox Cloud Gaming, which allows players to stream games without installing them on their device, will be available on the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles and older Xbox One machines this holiday.

American tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Amazon are betting on the future of video games beyond the console, where subscription services and software play a much bigger role.

Microsoft is still investing heavily in Xbox hardware, but it’s also focusing heavily on Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that gives players access to a library of over 100 titles for about $ 15 per month.

Cloud gaming, where games are hosted on remote servers and streamed to users over the Internet, is a big part of Microsoft’s strategy. The goal is to attract gamers to the Microsoft ecosystem through a variety of devices.

Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming is only available on mobile devices and PCs. Now Microsoft plans to bring it to the console. There are also plans to launch cloud gaming on TV through partnerships with manufacturers and dedicated streaming dongles.

Microsoft announced the release window for cloud gaming on the console at the Gamescom video game trade fair. The event is usually held in Cologne, Germany, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was only online this year.

Japanese rival Sony is also betting on the service through its PlayStation Plus subscription service, which allows gamers to access online multiplayer every month to select free games.

However, the company is marketing a blockbuster exclusive game primarily to attract consumers. For example, hit franchises like The Last of Us and God of War can only be found on the PlayStation platform.

However, Microsoft has recently been actively investing in exclusive content. Last year, the company acquired Bethesda, the iconic video game publisher behind franchises such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, for $ 7.5 billion.

Video games entered a boom year in 2020 as people turned to home entertainment during the blockade of Covid. The industry is currently $ 180 billion, according to IDC market researchers. It remains to be seen if momentum will continue as different countries relax their pandemic restrictions.

