Gamescom 2021 Xbox: Biggest Trailer and Announcement





Microsoft has done well in this year’s E3 iteration and is back to showcase the next game slate at Gamescom 2021. There were regular suspects like Forza and Flight Simulator, and some surprises like cloud streaming coming to the Xbox console. .. (Curiously, Halo Infinite didn’t come out.) And the company continues to focus heavily on the Game Pass subscription service.

If you couldn’t check the event for about 90 minutes live, check out the best trailers and the biggest announcements you missed.

xCloud is coming to the Xbox console this holiday

Microsoft has announced that it will introduce cloud gaming service xCloud to both Xbox One and Series X / S this holiday season. This will allow users to stream the Game Pass title before downloading it.

Forza Horizon 5 adds some sophisticated cars and controllers

We already know that the Forza Horizon 5 landscape will be beautiful, but now we know that there are some cool cars. This includes the 2021 Bronco Badlands and Mercedes-AMG One. One for the street and one for off-road. In addition to participating in the game, two vehicles will also cover. Horizon 5 will be available for Xbox and PC on November 9th. Oh, and you can even pick up a sick translucent controller.

Game Pass gets flood of new titles again

As it has become commonplace for Microsoft, the company used the showcase as an opportunity to showcase its Game Pass subscription service. Most notably, the company has announced several new titles to debut on the service, including Humble Games’ indie slate.

Details of Dying Light 2

Microsoft has begun the show with a closer look at the zombie parkour game Dying Light 2. The gameplay trailer features a lot of zombies, and according to developer Techland, it has twice as much parkour as the original. The game will start on December 7th.

Flight simulator is getting a lot of updates

The team behind the stunningly realistic Flight Simulator has elaborated on the many updates in the game, including a new racing mode. A series of historic planes; the latest information on the world covering Germany, Switzerland and Austria. And even the addition of an electric air taxi that paves the way for helicopters in future updates.

History lessons by Age of Empires IV

During the segment focused on medieval weapons, things turned into low tech. The developers behind the Strategy Sim Age of Empires IV took some time to talk with Trebuchet about how it fits into the game. Age will be available on October 28th on PCs including the Game Pass.

2022 new action RPG

One of the few new games was Stray Blade, described as a brutal action RPG with fierce combat and adventurous exploration. It will be available on the Xbox Series X / S next year and you can get a glimpse of it in the trailer above.

Crusader Kings on the console

The PC strategy game Crusader Kings III is migrating to a console with ports for the Xbox Series X / S. According to Microsoft, the UI has been customized to work with the Xbox Wireless Controller, including the addition of radial menus, and the depth and detail of Crusader Kings III’s experience was lost in the translation. The release date will be announced shortly, the game will be available through the Game Pass at launch, and developer Paradox will also appear on the PS5.

