About half of Americans use social media to follow the news of the COVID-19 vaccine





In discussions about the role social media played in disseminating false information related to the COVID-19 vaccine, about half of Americans said some (30%) or more (30%) or more of the news and information about these vaccines. 18%) says they are getting on social media. The other half (51%) have little or no news this way, according to a survey by the new Pew Research Center from July 26th to August. August 8, 2021.

Focusing on the role of social media as a source of information (or false information) about the COVID-19 vaccine, Pew Research Center surveyed 11,178 US adults between July 26 and August. bottom. Assess how important these platforms were to Americans in getting news about the coronavirus pandemic in August 2021. Everyone who completes the survey is a member of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited through a national random sampling of residential addresses. In this way, almost all US adults have a chance of choice. The survey is weighted to represent the adult population of the United States by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, and other categories. Read more about ATP methodology. The questions and answers used in this analysis, and their methodology, are as follows:

This is a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trust and generously supported by John S. and the James L. Knight Foundation, conducting an ongoing survey of news, information, and the state of journalism in the digital age. This is the latest report from Pew Research Center.

About half of adults in the United States get some or more of the vaccine news on social media, with 6% saying it’s the most important method and 33% saying it’s important but not the most important. .. For the majority of Americans (60%), social media is not an important way to keep up with the news of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 31% who have no vaccine information available on social media.

The percentage of Americans who say that social media is an important source of COVID-19 vaccine news is increasing among those who regularly access social media platforms for news.

Of the 53% of Americans who regularly receive news from at least one of the 10 social media sites asked, nearly three-quarters have a COVID-19 vaccine on social media. And while about 60% (61%) of this group say social media is an important way to catch up with news about the COVID-19 vaccine, only 11% say it’s the most important way. I am.

Looking at individual social media sites, the vast majority of Americans who regularly get news from each site get at least some vaccine-related news on social media, and many do. I’m getting the news. About 40% of Americans who regularly get news on Snapchat (39%) and Instagram (40%) say they get a lot of vaccine-related news and information on social media. The same is true for about one-third of Americans who regularly get news on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. Nearly three in ten people who regularly get news on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit say they get a lot of news about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media. The two sites asked about WhatsApp and Twitch don’t fully trust the news that Americans can analyze the answers to these questions individually.

More than three-quarters of Americans who regularly rely on Snapchat (79%), TikTok (77%), and Instagram (75%) for news are critical to social media catching up with COVID-19 vaccine news. It states that it is a good method. Overall, more than 60% of Americans who regularly receive news from each of the eight individually analyzed sites say social media is an important way to catch up with the news.

The ultimate reach of COVID-19 vaccine information on social media is also affected by the percentage of Americans who use each site for news. For example, 31% of Americans say they rely on Facebook for news, but only 4% use Snapchat for news.

Demographically, young Americans and women are more important ways to get news and information about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media than older Americans and men, respectively, and to get this kind of news. But many of them are tied to the fact that these individuals are more likely to use social media for news in the first place.

Note: The questions and answers used in this analysis, and their methodologies, are as follows:

Amy Mitchell is Director of Journalism Research at Pew Research Center. Jacob Liedke is a research assistant focused on journalism and media at Pew Research Center.

