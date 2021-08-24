YouTube forces the popular Groovy Discord music bot offline





YouTube, owned by Google, is starting to crack down on Discord music bots. The search giant has sent a cease and desist to the owners of the popular Groovy Bot. This will allow Discord users to play music from YouTube videos and install it on over 16 million Discord servers. Google wants the service to end within 7 days, and Groovy is compliant by shutting down the bot on August 30th.

Groovy has been a big part of my life for the last five years. GroovyBot owner Nik Ammerlaan started in a message announcing the closure because he thought his friend’s bot would be sucked in and made a better bot. Groovy Bot procures music from YouTube and allows Discord users to play and share music on the server where the bot is installed.

Groovy Bot enables social listening parties on Discord, primarily using YouTube video audio. It has been very popular over the last five years and is estimated to have more than 250 million users. It is now in the spotlight of Google and YouTube.

The GroovyBot service will end later this month.

I don’t know why they decided to send it [a cease and desist] Now, in an interview with The Verge, Ammerlaan says. To be honest, they probably didn’t know about it. Ammerlaan admits that Groovy Bot has put a lot of strain on his shoulders over the last five years, and that Google’s actions have always seen him come. It was a matter of seeing when that would happen, says Ammerlaan.

Groovy Bot supports Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, and other services, but Ammerlaan admits that 98% of the tracks played on Groovy are from YouTube. Google’s move to force Groovy bots offline could mean similar behavior to other Discord bot owners.

Rythm, the most popular Discord music bot, still stands strong … for now. There are currently no plans to shut down. Jet, co-owner of the Rythm bot, writes a message to the user community. Rythm is installed on about 20 million Discord servers, resulting in more than 560 million users.

I tried to contact one of the owners of Rythm, but after the first response, the owner did not respond to a request as to whether Google issued a cease and desist. If Google isn’t happy with GroovyBot, I can’t even imagine keeping Rythm going.

The Groovy Bot shutdown occurs just a few weeks after some YouTube video download sites randomly disappear. Removing this bot leaves a large hole in the Discords bot offering. We take the rights of others seriously and demand the same from developers who create bots for Discord, a Discord spokeswoman said in a statement to The Verge. If a bot running on Discord infringes the rights of others, that third party or Discord may take action.

I contacted Google to comment on the cease and desist order for Groovy Bot, but the company didn’t respond in time for the release.

