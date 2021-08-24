Magic: The Gathering and Fortnite, Street Fighter, Lord of the Rings, etc.





Wizards of the Coast announced on Tuesday that Magic: The Gathering has a secret hideaway crossover with Fortnite, Street Fighter, and Warhammer 40,000. The wizard also shared some first views of the art that you can expect to decorate your card. However, some fans do not seem to be very happy with the franchise collaboration.

Wizards presented at Magic Showcase 2021, an annual presentation. All crossovers are categorized under the Universes Beyond label, where the previous collaboration was categorized.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Both Fortnite and Street Fighter are part of the Secret Lair drop and are on sale for a limited time, including special art and (in some cases) a unique set of rules for the card. The overall idea is that these are one-time sales, so if you absolutely want to have Chun-Li in your deck, act quickly.

The Fortnite card is a rebranded reprint that spans two Secret Lair drops. So you’re basically swapping the default art for fun Fortnite-themed art. The wizard showed off one image of a Fortnite hug commander (a terrifying pink bear-headed man) dancing with a crowd of other recognizable Fortnite skins. Street Fighter Secret Rare Drop includes a unique Chun-Li card with multi-kicker capability. Both of these sets will be available in 2022.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Perhaps the collaboration to rule them all is The Lord of the Rings: A story from Middle-earth. It will not be released until 2023, but the set will include characters such as Aragorn, Gandalf, Gollum, and Frodo. The collaboration will be released as four Commander Deck and Secret Rare Drops and will be available in physical and digital formats online at MtG: The Arena and MtG.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Wizards also unveiled the new look of the previously announced Warhammer 40,000 sets. The set will be released as a Commander deck with new cards, new art, and reprints. These are legal in the main format of MtG. Expect them in 2022.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

To conclude, Wizards announced that the main format would return to the Kanigawa territory, 2,000 years later with a new cyberpunk setting called the “Neon Dynasty.”

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Fan receptions vary, to say the least. Some fans say they miss the feudal era of Kamikawa, which was greatly inspired by Japan during the Warring States period, while others say they are tired of setting up cyberpunk. I don’t think you can blame anyone for your personal taste. Cyberpunk has been used as the storyline for the past two years, from critically divided blockbusters like Cyberpunk 2077 to more popular fares like Ascent. For now, most fans seem to be in a solid “wait and see” mood.

