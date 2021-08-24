Yelp and Google My Business features to reopen your business location





Platforms such as Yelp and Google My Business (GMB) are all available to address the struggle for companies to connect with their customers and meet ever-changing consumer demand during a pandemic. We have developed a series of functions that make people’s lives easier.

Keeping track of your online presence is a top priority, and it may happen for the foreseeable future, as stores may reopen in some areas and temporarily close in others. We’ll bring together the features available on GMB and Yelp to keep consumers looking for updates on their business to stay on top of their business and continue to support them during times of uncertainty and transition.

1. Introduce your brand identity and values ​​with useful attributes

With more customers dealing with and dealing with social injustice than ever before by choosing to support minority-owned businesses and their allies, GMB and Yelp are now finding and connecting with customers. By helping out, we are working hard to emphasize and support diverse local businesses, making them easier.

Google courtesy

In response to the recent surge in online searches for localLGBTQ + and black-owned businesses, both GMB and Yelp have added free opt-in attributes. This allows companies to self-identify as “LGBTQ owned” and “black owned” in their business profile. Similar searchable attributes include “LGBTQ-Friendly”, “Transgender Safespace” (GMB), “Latinx-Owned”, “Asian-Owned”, and “Open to All” (Yelp).

See how LGBTQ attributes appear in the Yelp list below.

If you identify your business as one of the above, we recommend that you add this identifier to your GMB and Yelp list so that searchers can find and support your business more seamlessly.

2. Keep customers informed of relevant health and safety information

Yelp reported a 41% increase in interest in companies that added COVID-19-related updates to their pages during the pandemic. This shows how emphasizing health and safety measures can help instill confidence in your brand.

While increasing confidence among the general public, many may still be hesitant to return to the old consumer shopping behaviour. GMB supports this by helping organizations emphasize the protocols they are implementing, such as wearing masks, increasing social distance, and checking temperatures.

Find out how to add health and safety attributes to the GMB list below.

Yelp goes one step further by adding “Vaccination proof required” and “All staff are fully vaccinated” to the attribute list. Users can filter by these attributes when searching for local shops and services, so they can understand exactly what onsite experience they can expect before going to that location.

‘See how vaccination proofs appear on Yelp’s list.

3. Communicate directly with customers using messaging services

Attributes are great for addressing common concerns, but some customers may have more specific questions that need assistance. The quicker your company can respond to these, the better it will be for both your customers and your business.

In response to consumer expectations for brand responsiveness, Google has rolled out GMB Messaging, a service that allows account holders to opt in. Here, companies can talk to their customers in real time to further enhance their experience and keep them loyal to their brand.

Yelp provides a similar way for businesses and customers to connect, and in a blog post, “This feature adds another way to contact businesses, while closing the loop to business owners and further. It gives you the opportunity to receive more leads. ”Customers can now send messages to business owners directly from the Yelp list.

4. Food ordering function provides more efficient takeout and delivery

With the Delta variant, which hits the hit food business, tools that enable a more effective delivery and takeaway experience are invaluable. Available from Grubhub integration with GMB and Yelp and from Waitlist[オンライン注文]Buttons and menu links do just that.

See an example of how to add a menu link to the GMB list below.

Both GMB and Yelp can accept takeaway and delivery orders directly through the platform profile without the restaurant having to go to the company’s website. Yelp’s waiting list supports a smoother system for delivering orders to customers safely, accurately, and in a timely manner.

Check out the Yelp list below to see how Yelp users view delivery and takeout options.

5. Detailed business hours and additional service information

In a pandemic, local search for business listings increased by a staggering 154.9% as previously stable business information became increasingly modifiable and uncertain. In the post-pandemic world of uncertainty, all evidence shows the importance of the fact that the latest online presence is unlikely to diminish quickly.

When a company returns to normal, it is imperative to provide customers with sufficient information about the changes. If a customer can’t find relevant information in an online search, they may lose confidence in your business and go elsewhere.

GMB allows businesses to include variable times in their list of various services such as delivery, pick-up, online, kitchen, and drive-through availability. We offer options according to the type of business. GMB also has a resume field for companies that have been set up to be temporarily closed in consideration of the delta variant.

See how to add special time in GMB below.

Yelp has the option to add a “special time” alongside normal time. These are set on a daily basis and can be changed at any time. Customers are warned about recent changes through time stamps and special business hours banners on their business pages.

6. Attract more customers with Pointy from Google and Yelp Connect

Google searched for “who owns it” and “in stock,” and grew by more than 8,000% year-on-year. Using Google’s Pointy to match customers searching for a particular product with the company that owns that product, targeted retailers automatically add in-store inventory to their business profile. Can be added to.

Similarly, with a recent extension to Yelp Connect, the Connect Audience Model, companies post to people who are already business savvy, as well as those who interact with similar businesses or search for related categories. Can now be displayed.

Agility is the key to navigating ongoing uncertainty

To succeed despite a pandemic, brands need to have the people, technology, and processes in place to support frequent and often unexpected updates of business information.

Rio SEO gives you complete control over your online presence with a local marketing solution built to the size your organization needs. And unlike other SaaS products, it’s more than just technology that gives you access to experienced SEO strategists and practitioners to get the most out of each opportunity everywhere. Get a free local search audit now with custom recommendations to help your brand grow.

