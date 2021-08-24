Google says staff do not have the right to protest the client’s choice





(Bloomberg)-Google employees do not have the legal right to protest the choices of corporate clients, and Internet giants say the dismissal of activists violates the National Labor Relations Act of the U.S. government. Told the judge to evaluate his allegations.

Even if Google dismissed its employees due to opposition-to protest the customer’s choice-this wouldn’t violate the law, Google lawyer Al Latham said in a Labor Relations Commission trial on Tuesday. I mentioned in the opening statement.

Labor Relations Board prosecutors have accused Alphabet Inc.’s forces of violating federal law by illegally dismissing five employees as activists. According to lawyers, three of these workers’ allegations were originally dismissed under President Donald Trump. However, the decision was overturned after President Joe Biden was dismissed and replaced by Labor Relations Commission legal counsel.

For the past four years, Google has been caught up in a wave of employee activity that challenges management on issues such as dealing with subcontracted staff, dealing with sexual harassment, and contracting with the US Customs and Border Protection. Workers had access to inside information and circulated the opposite petition.

Google encouraged open discussions and debates in a statement on Monday, but denied cheating by saying it had dismissed staff for violating data security policies. Google fired these employees not because of their protest itself, but because they pursued their protest and gained access to highly confidential information that they did not have access to, the lawyer said. I told the judge on Tuesday.

Read more: Google defends CBP’s work after employee question contract

Federal labor law prohibits retaliation against employees for collective action related to working conditions, but the exact extent of its protection has been debated for decades. The Bidens appointee signaled to interpret a much broader coverage than its predecessor in the Trump era.

Latham said he was unaware of the Labor Relations Commission’s case of employers choosing customers for 80 years as a matter for workers to protest.

What we have here is a purely political protest to use Google’s government contracts or potential government contracts as leverage, rather than trying to improve the terms of employment for our employees.

According to a July complaint filed by a Labor Relations Commission prosecutor, Google violated the law to discourage employees from engaging in legally protected activities.

Access to information about Google and circulation of petitions for cooperation with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as activities that allegedly punished employees, help colleagues raise concerns about working conditions. Was included in the creation of. Organize a protest on the premises of the company. Check the code in the labor law rights pop-up message that appears when a worker visits a particular site online.

In her own opening statement on behalf of the Labor Relations Commission’s legal counsel, agency lawyer Tracy Clark said that Google’s commitment to ethics was the main reason activist employees chose to work there in the first place. Said said. Workers want their organization to maintain a safe working environment for Google’s “don’t be evil” effort and for communities affected by colleagues and the Trump administration’s border policies. She said she would testify that it was based on.

