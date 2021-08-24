Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Opens Entrepreneurship Hub The Lab on Dexter





On August 30, the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce opens the door to The Lab on Dexter, a state-of-the-art entrepreneurial learning and innovation facility. Located on Montgomery’s historic Dexter Avenue, The Lab provides entrepreneurs with a collaborative learning environment with the goal of creating an ecosystem of sustainable social and innovation.

“Montgomery continues to foster a successful and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Stephen L. Reed, Mayor of Montgomery. “Labon Dexter leverages its unique cultural and IT assets to meet the needs of tech and small business start-ups. We look forward to the potential this project brings to our community.”

With a small business suite and leasing, a coworking space for technology and entrepreneurship training, and a collaborative atmosphere, The Lab consolidates Montgomery’s position as an innovation center and is an outstanding center for defense business. Helps to increase the reputation of the city as. .. In addition to the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce’s TechMGM Initiative and the City of Montgomery, our lab partners are Montgomery County, Montgomery TechLab (accommodated in a new facility), and Alabama Power.

“This project is another great example of how Montgomery’s public and private partners work together daily to provide greater opportunities and access to smaller and minority businesses,” said the Montgomery County Commission. Elton N. Dean said. “Dexter’s labs form the basis of a growing district of technology and innovation, providing essential space, training and community involvement.”

Steven Reid, Mayor of Montgomery (Contribution)

Elton N. Dean, Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission (Contribution)

Anna Buckalew, President and CEO of the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce (contribution)

TechMGM, Executive Director, Charisse Stokes (Contribution)

The establishment of The Lab is a direct achievement of Montgomery TechLab and other TechMGM initiatives to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation. It houses programs that provide resources, networking opportunities and equipment, and access to capital.

Anna Baccharyu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce, said: She said the Chamber of Commerce and its public sector partners had previously set up two Air Force-related innovation centers. She said Dexter’s lab offers “a strong commitment to undervalued minorities and women-owned businesses.”

Following the grand opening on August 30, The Lab on Dexter will hold quarterly workshops and briefings to provide companies with guidance on business growth. Topics include finance, digital literacy, and building a presence on social media. The lab also hosts roundtables on business development topics to provide a mentoring program centered on best practices and lessons learned by established business owners.

Lab on Dexter offers a new way for Montgomery’s diverse technology and entrepreneurial communities to work together to deepen their digital, engineering, and business skills, “said Charisse Stokes, Executive Director of TechMGM. “Labs will be a catalyst for revitalizing the development efforts of SMEs.”

The Lab on Dexter’s grand opening will take place on August 30th at 11:00 am at 150 Dexter Ave in downtown Montgomery. The event is open to the public.

