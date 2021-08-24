In the face of Google’s expulsion, San Jose companies are seeking financial assistance





As Google begins the early stages of development on its 80-acre campus in downtown San Jose, companies in the footsteps of technology giants face an uncertain future.

More than 12 small businesses that have been operating in the region for years have no choice but to close their movers.

Charles Vela, owner of C & C Architectural Glass, told San Jos Spotlight that everything is so expensive that he has no plans for where to go.

Vera said she had been operating in the same location along South Autumn Street for the past 13 years, just two blocks east of Diridon Station. He told Sanjos Spotlight that his landlord was always comfortable, but when she died, the new owner decided to sell his property to Google.

Known as Downtown West, Google’s development was first proposed in 2019, covering 80 acres around Diridon Station, 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parks, and 30,000 to 50,000 square feet. There is a community of feet. center. Google will also develop 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic applications.

Search engine giants began acquiring real estate in the region in early 2017. Google paid $ 191.5 million for the land needed to build the San Jose campus in 2019 through a developer buying real estate on its behalf.

It was around this time that Bella said that a representative of Google’s real estate developer made his first and only visit to his glass and mirror store.

They said they would come and let us know what they were trying to do, but he said a year later the COVID-19 was a hit. Now everything seems to be back on track. I’ve seen it in the news — Google is back, they’re doing it — but we’re not working. I didn’t know where to go and I hadn’t had any contact with them (since).

Google spokesman Michael Appell said the company will work with tenants on relocation strategies in line with the campus development schedule.

At least nine downtown companies are planning to close the door or move out of Google’s development footprint.

Just one block away, the 88-year-old drinking fountain Patties Inn was closed at the end of last month in preparation for the development of Downtown West. The nearby Poor House Bistro has also closed its current location, but owner Jay Meduri has moved to Little Italy, a suburb of downtown. He says the company will financially support him with his move.

Google has promised the city more than $ 155 million to stabilize the community and bail out refugee workers and residents, but it’s unclear which affected companies will be funded. is. According to the city’s Department of Economic Development, the funds will be distributed over a 10-year period, and it can take a couple of years for the first dollar to reach a qualified company.

Appel said the company will not participate in the distribution of these funds. They are under the control of the city and a community advisory group that does not yet exist.

Bella said she didn’t want to pay from our own notebook when they said they could help because Google said they were going to help our move.

The owner of the glass and mirror store said he had not yet received follow-up from a technology company regarding financial assistance. Google informed Vera that people like himself could use the money. It is unclear whether to provide financial assistance to the business owner who leased the business.

He said they didn’t have (yet tell us yet), and they probably didn’t want it because they probably wanted part of it. I hope it’s not all advertising.

Elizabeth Handler, a spokesman for the San Jose Economic Development Agency, said few companies were banished to Google and that Poor House Bistro owns the building rather than leasing it from the landlord.

Google has given any other business a very long notice period, and it’s useful and unnecessary, the handler told Sanjos Spotlight. Other companies have sold their property to Google at market prices.

Vera said he plans to reach out to and organize nearby companies to approach tech companies for financial support and see other benefits that long-time business leaders qualify for.

It was established. Here you will find all the equipment. He said it could take months to get everything moving and everything back, and it could take years to get to the point. It’s very difficult to do, especially if the work is lined up. Hopefully (Google) will continue to uphold their words that they will help us.

Contact Vicente Vera at [email protected] Or follow @vicentejvera on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanjosespotlight.com/facing-displacement-by-google-san-jose-businesses-seek-financial-help/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos