The technology to reach net zero-carbon emissions isn’t ready for prime time …





US Climate Envoy John Kerry recently said that “we need technology we don’t have yet” to reach our net zero emissions target by 2045. Well, he’s half right. Indeed, fighting climate change requires innovative, technology-driven ideas that can be tested, replicated, and scaled at warp speeds. However, inventing a whole new technology is not always the answer. Nor is there any idea that today’s technology can be extended to 100% clean energy.

This is because the foundation of innovative new technologies already exists in today’s laboratories. However, the technology needs the ability to support rapid testing and scaling. We need a way to co-exist research and technological development without fear of failure. A proven process that enables lab innovation to be brought to market quickly and efficiently.

For example, Seattle’s BlueDot Photonics was able to secure funding by developing technology to manufacture next-generation solar cells that could improve cell efficiency by up to 30% in a (relatively) short time. rice field. Technology aside, the fact that BlueDot’s work has grown from a research idea in the University of Washington’s chemistry lab to a viable startup that tests products within three years is why we need to pay attention. ..

How did they do it? They brought their ideas to a clean energy testbed.

Generally speaking, a testbed is a facility for testing, building, and demonstrating new technologies. Think of it as a laboratory for scientists, researchers, and companies. Partnering with a testbed means that you can develop and test new products with our experienced staff of scientists and the next level of technology before they hit the market.

Historically, climate change research and technological advances have been hampered by high costs and time delays. There was also a disconnect between technology developers and researchers. That is, there are both research and means for testing and conducting research, but the two are not always the same. Clean energy testbeds have emerged as a model for overcoming these barriers, combining top executors with great ideas to develop and deploy timely, cost-effective and viable clean energy technologies. doing.

To get the most out of these facilities and add more, we need a strong federal partnership. In March, President Biden announced a $ 2 trillion infrastructure proposal, including $ 35 billion for climate technology research and development. Passing this bill means getting clean energy solutions to market when you need them, before it’s too late.

With the support of the Washington State Council and private philanthropic activities, the Clean Energy Institute at the University of Washington is working to accelerate the development, scale-up and adoption of new technologies in solar energy harvesting, energy storage and system integration in 2017. Launched the Washington Clean Energy Testbed.

Identified as a national model in the 2019 Breakthrough Energy Report on “Energy Innovation Landscape,” the Clean Energy Testbed is an open access facility established on the principle that users retain all their intellectual property. We provide customized training and equipment use for prototyping, device and module testing, and system integration. This model not only saves millions of dollars in expensive equipment and personnel for clean energy researchers, entrepreneurs and investors, but also speeds up the time-to-market process. This means a faster and healthier planet.

Traditional models for moving new ideas from research to commercial products typically take more than 10 years to reach the market, but still reach only a small market segment and are too costly to reach the required size. It may not be reasonably expandable. To influence. Testbeds provide more companies, from student start-ups to large ones, with opportunities for experimentation, failure, and success without being buried in exorbitant costs, slow research iterations, and other time-consuming processes. To do.

Testbeds aren’t just about the Pacific Northwest idea. Indiana has the Battery Innovation Center, a testbed-style lab focused on the rapid development, testing, and commercialization of safe, reliable, and lightweight energy storage systems. The University of Michigan Battery Lab will also combine materials scientists and engineers with suppliers and manufacturers to scale up next-generation lithium-ion technology and test real-world applications. Similar clean energy testbed facilities are also available at CalTestBed in California and the Dominion Energy Innovation Center in South Carolina.

The fast-growing clean energy testbed model is only successful (and exponentially influential) through federal partnerships (reading funding and infrastructure). In addition to increased production on existing test beds, federal support provides a means of replicating models nationwide, completely unleashing America’s potential to change the course of climate change.

This is an opinion and analysis article. The views expressed by the author or multiple authors are not necessarily those of Scientific American.

