“Four-in-a-Box has created agile and fast features.”





Since 2007, Wal-Mart Global Tech India (WGTI) has evolved into a powerful technology and innovation hub for Wal-Mart, a retail giant that generated $ 555.2 billion in revenue during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

In this interview with Enterprise Story, Wal-Mart Global Tech India Senior Vice President and Country Head Haribas Def, Wal-Mart’s Four-In-Box Model, How WGTI To Employ More than 7,500 Employees Over The Last Five Years Explain the origin of the expansion and convergence. @ Walmart.

EnterpriseStory: We are at the forefront of the vast number of Wal-Mart markets from WGTI and thus the various applications of retail technology. Tell us a sense of what you are seeing.

Hari Vasudev: India’s Walmart Global Tech team is spread over three locations: Bangalore, Chennai and Gurgaon. One of the unique things about the Indian location is that it has a team that represents every part of the global technology organization.

That is why we are committed to the full range of technologies used to provide services and products to customers in a variety of markets.

In many ways, it gives us a very unique perspective on how these technologies are helping to shape our business in different markets. You can also focus essentially on Wal-Mart’s strategy within the global technology of building basic functionality and basic components to leverage your business globally.

See how all these teams work closely together under one roof to benefit from one part of the organization from the work being done in another part of the organization. You can also.

Of course, India has a vibrant technology ecosystem. With so much innovation in consumer behavior in the retail industry, being here allows engineers on the global technology team working on these products to serve customers around the world in India. You can also think about how to build things from. Mexico, Canada, Chile, or South Africa.

These are all the markets in which we are building technology from India.

EnterpriseStory: You have been leading WGTI for 4 years. How long did it take to understand the complexity of the regional issues?

Hari Vasudev: Much of what’s happening in business since we started WGTI is to integrate the online and offline parts of the business into a true omni-channel technology team.

Looking at the evolution that has taken place in both technology and business aspects over the last four years, the team is becoming more omni-channel. You no longer work beyond the strict boundaries between e-commerce (online) and in-store business (offline).

Increasingly, the idea is to put the customer at the forefront and rethink what they need. Customers want to get things done the way they need it, when they need it, where they need it, with very seamlessness and little friction.

Therefore, it is our duty to ensure that the technology we are building essentially meets the demands of its customers. Make it available where and when customers want it, using multiple delivery channels as needed.

For example, if a customer orders something, they can choose to ship it home or drive to the store to pick it up. In particular, 90% of US households live within 10 miles of the store. Choose to pick it up from the store on your way home from work.

Alternatively, if the customer chooses to return the item, they can drive to the nearest store, unload the item and get a refund immediately. More and more customers are thinking about the shopping experience in a very seamless way.

“What we want to do is to be where you want and use the basic components of technology to create a seamless, frictionless experience for you.”

COVID-19 has accelerated many of these actions. As customers become more interested in their homes, their needs for household items, dairy products, consumables, and even pharmacy products need to be delivered or picked up from nearby stores without contact. It is getting higher. Deadly.

During the pandemic, we have significantly scaled up these features to enable our customers to be serviced in a frictionless manner.

EnterpriseStory: Within Wal-Mart, the technology organization has changed over the last two years. What has changed?

Hari Vasudev: Looking at Wal-Mart five years ago, we started investing in e-commerce. Originally, it was separate from the very large and scalable physical store Wal-Mart business.

At that time, we wanted to grow our online business rapidly and independently.

But what we’ve noticed more and more is that customers really don’t care whether they’re online or offline. These boundaries make no sense to the customer. We focused on creating omni-channel features and experiences for our customers. This means that our approach to technology has also changed.

As a result, we have made the technology and product stack that spans these two parts of the business more unique and integrated.

“In the last few years, we’ve focused on a few important things: one is the basic functionality or building that can be very well scaled to provide an omni-channel experience to our customers. Is to build a block. “

And to do that effectively, we also needed to focus on accelerating modernization work, which accelerates business growth.

Our motto is always to innovate with business agility. This means you need a very up-to-date technology stack with underlying features that you can use in different parts of your business and in different regions.

Ultimately, we want to be able to use these features to continually improve our customer experience. That’s why we work closely with our business team to measure all the benefits we produce and focus on continuous improvement.

During the pandemic, we innovated contactless delivery. This allows Last One Mile employees to keep the items ordered at the customer’s front door, ensuring that the customer is informed that the item remains there.

We have created special shopping hours so that high-risk groups such as the elderly can shop at stores and warehouse clubs while ensuring safety. Also, you can now come to the store from the porch without having to go inside the store.

These innovations were rolled out on top of basic components and features on a large scale within weeks, and possibly days.

EnterpriseStory: If a pandemic requires you to build a product from India with a shorter timeline, what is the WGTI framework to make this happen seamlessly?

Hari Vasudev: Two things really helped. Our focus has always been to create highly empowered and trans-departmental teams wherever they are.

Therefore, products, designs, technologies, and in some cases operations work very closely together. As we expanded our team in India, we paid particular attention not to build a team with engineers alone.

I am hiring a product manager. We have a product management team that is as strong in terms of numbers and skill sets as the teams in the United States.

We have invested heavily in building design capabilities, whether in the international segment, the Sam’s Club segment, or the global technology itself. We are also investing in hiring senior architects, principal architects and data scientists.

By investing in a cross-functional team, we were able to take end-to-end ownership and accountability for all aspects of the product or service under development.

You can move at a very fast pace without worrying about the time difference of 12 hours. And globally, we created this Four-in-a-Box configuration to create a very strong cross-functional leadership team.

This typically includes members of technology, product, design, and business operations, and can exercise leadership in all aspects of the product or experience without returning to component leadership.

As a cross-functional team, you can review all the incoming data and make the decisions that best suit your particular product or service.

The Four-in-a-Box structure is extremely agile and agile, continuously learning, measuring what we are doing, and applying that learning to continuously evolve our products and services. Created the ability.

EnterpriseStory: What inspired Converge @ Walmart?

Hari Vasudev: Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Global CTO and Chief Development Officer of Wal-Mart joined the company in July 2019. He visited India in November of that year and again in January 2020.

During his second visit to India, he was very enthusiastic about leveraging the broader Indian ecosystem in terms of technology talent. He is also one of the key figures in the tech team’s perspective who wanted to consider both expansion and correct growth in India.

The idea is to make sure you have complete ownership and you have a complete team responsible for what you own. He was very focused on creating a strong brand of Walmart Global Tech in India.

Given that WGTI is at the forefront of innovation in Wal-Mart and the retail industry and is working closely with partners in the larger ecosystem of the entire business and around the world, a broader ecosystem has emerged with WGTI. We will work together to bring these innovations to our global customer base.

“The Indian startup ecosystem is undergoing a number of innovations in highly constrained markets. If startups can innovate and develop services for India, they are very likely to succeed in other markets. “

From a technological perspective, Indian innovation is highly applicable to other global markets such as South Africa, Chile and Mexico.

With Wal-Mart investing in Flipkart and PhonePe, there is clearly a lot of focus on India itself. They operate as separate entities and do a great job of innovating for the Indian market.

There was also an idea of ​​how to leverage the innovations taking place in India’s broader ecosystem through WGTI and make them available in other markets for Wal-Mart business.

Converge @ Walmart has summarized omnichannel retail on how online and offline converge to create a very unique experience. It also describes how to create convergence between your technology team and the broader ecosystem to unlock its benefits and deliver it to your global customer base.

Technology plays a major role not only in retail, but also in related areas such as fintech, advertising, markets and data commercialization. Retail itself is a very broad supply chain, merchandising, sourcing, pricing, demand forecasting, customer experience.

The idea of ​​Converge @ Walmart is to create a forum for a wide range of conversations about how technology is shaping adjacencies, not just retail, and how technology can be a game changer for any company.

We want to make this an annual platform that visualizes the ecosystem in which we can partner with us to roll out our products and services globally.

