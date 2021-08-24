Hyperloop and sleeper trains: technologies that make rail travel in Europe easier than ever





Rail travel in Europe is in demand again, and there is no doubt about it.

Since flights across continents are relatively short everywhere, many ask if it is better to travel by train, both environmentally and economically.

COVID-19 has inevitably played a role in our decisions. The European Commission has even declared 2021 as a railroad year to celebrate those exploring by railroad.

Traditional rail companies recognize the need to build on this speed. The imminent ban on flights of less than two hours in France has spawned plans to re-accept innovative domestic travel between places such as Nice and Paris. Until recently, routes that were considered dead weights compared to cheap flight options.

That said, new startups and technologies are leading the way in rethinking the implications of traveling in Europe by train.

Luxury overnight sleepers, high-speed magnetic trucks, and new mobile apps are all approaching an exciting time for continental railroads.

An overnight carriage modeled after the luxury of Paris with a startup midnight train

Midnight Trains is a Paris-based travel startup built on the premise of a luxurious yet environmentally friendly overnight train trip.

Emissions from long-distance rail travel are one-twentieth of the average commercial flight. Let’s make your green trip elegant.

The boutique-style Sleeper Suite respects privacy and security, and the food and beverage selection is modeled after Michelin-starred dining.

These cannot be booked yet. Midnight Trains will not depart from the hub of Gare du Nord in Paris until 2024.

We offer 800 to 1,500 km of travel to Rome, Porto and Copenhagen. The final list of destinations will be confirmed when the company signs a contract to lease the carriage.

“At this point, there is no alternative to medium-haul travel other than airplanes and night trains, and the only way to rival airplanes is to reinvent the train experience,” said KissKissBankBank, a French crowdfunding platform. Said Adrien Aumont, co-founder of the company.

The company is currently releasing an update to its development newsletter, which you can find here.

Nevomo’s ultra-fast magnetic truck

This idea of ​​a Warsaw University of Technology researcher is currently being claimed as an answer to reduce travel time. Travel time from Gdansk to Krakow is only 35 minutes instead of 6 hours.

From 2023, Nebomo (formerly Hyper Poland) crowdfunding Hyperloop trains will be able to travel a distance of 415 km per hour. In addition, the model relies on existing infrastructure with the addition of magnetic technology known to experts as “Magrail”, eliminating the need to build new trucks. It is welcomed as the “future” of our public transport system.

The reduced model of the system was first demonstrated in 2019. This has gained enough momentum to secure the funds needed to develop a three-step plan to culminate in trains reaching 1,200 km / h over the next decade.

Learn more about Nevomo’s Polish railhead plans.

Smooth, cheap sleeper trips at Nightjet

Created in 2016 in the midst of the downturn in the European interrail industry, Nightjet connects Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy with its vast number of sleeper trains.

There is no cheaper and more eco-friendly way to visit your favorite European city overnight.

You can book train accommodation for 4 to 6 travelers in a personal suite or padded bunk bed. A complimentary breakfast is served on board and a 24/7 paid food and drink menu is offered.

Landed in 2022, the new fleet will include a more modern design, separate bathroom suites for standard rooms, touch screen temperature control, and free Wi-Fi regardless of travel length.

Prices start from € 49 to € 59 for couchettes, € 89 for beds in a two-bed cabin and € 129 for suites. It’s cheaper than staying at many hostels all over Europe and it’s easy to get from A to B. Families seeking to book a bunk compartment for 4 to 6 people will pay a flat rate of € 199.

Visit here to book your next sleeper trip.

Easier travel and disability-friendly travel app developed by Transreport

There’s still a lot to do when it comes to rail travel accessibility. Many aspects of the European rail system do not meet the needs of people with disabilities due to social and physical barriers.

British startup Transreport has developed two apps based on insights from passengers with disabilities. This allows passengers with disabilities to notice areas of travel improvement and awareness.

The first app, Passenger Assistance, is modeled as a go-to for those who need help with lamps, visual aids, etc. while traveling. All this can be requested on your mobile phone with minimal effort and the information is passed to the rail provider.

Travelers are usually expected to contact each rail company individually to communicate their needs. Unnecessarily complex processes can be time consuming and unpleasant, and often discourage travel in the first place.

Users of the second app, named after the company, may have made traveling unnecessarily difficult, even if they don’t need human help to navigate, such as broken equipment, lighting, and flooring. You can make a note of that. Their journey.

This is a major step in encouraging businesses to understand the barriers that can discourage people with disabilities from using the railroad and to offer them more options when it comes to arranging travel.

Click here for details and download links to each app.

Transcontinental ease of use created by European Sleeper

Launched in April 2022, the European Sleeper transports passengers across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic and operates three times a week.

If demand increases, operators plan to make this trip part of the European rail landscape.

The morning arrival in Brussels is probably aimed at the business type, but the overall goal remains the same-a low-cost, simple, comfortable train journey.

The company is confident that COVID-19 has increased the need for higher quality rail travel. The stake sold out in 15 minutes and raised € 500,000 from various lenders hoping for the prosperity of European interconnectivity.

Learn more about.

A futuristic e-travel solution by Italian hybrid pioneer Crain

This ultra-technical railroad innovation is probably the farthest, but still an exciting outlook.

Crain Mobility, an Italian technology start-up, combines the world of e-mobility and public transport with the proposal of a train system large enough to charge and transport electric vehicles. This idea has been developed for two years and has received a lot of excitement from the European transportation industry.

Crain plans to turn an underutilized freight yard on the outskirts of some of Europe’s big cities into a dedicated terminal where unmanned vehicles board trains and park like ferries.

From there, you can enjoy your trip at the onboard restaurant, which facilitates work and leisure, and the rotating seats on each vehicle. It is built on the premise of making roads safer and cleaner, without completely ignoring the need for cars in some situations.

Learn more about Crain.

