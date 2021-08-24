Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021: Start time, viewing method, expectations





Gamescom

Are you ready to know what to play for the rest of 2021? Gamescom is about to launch a three-day video game announcement, trailer, developer interview, and more.

Opening Night Live is the event you want to pay attention to most. This is the event where most of the big new game announcements come.

Get the CNET Culture Newsletter

Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET culture. Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Here’s a small hype trailer for what we might expect …

Gamescom, usually hosted in Cologne, Germany, was switched to an all-digital format in 2020. This format will be revived in 2021 after the plan for a hybrid convention using face-to-face elements has been cancelled. Conclusion: Gamescom 2021 is available online for free, without the hassle of traveling abroad.

How to see the opening night live

Gamescom’s opening night live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will begin on August 25th at 11:00 AM PST. The 2-hour showcase is available on all major streaming platforms and is promised to watch over 30 games. OpeningNightLive.com gives you access to a stream of events on The Game Awards YouTube channel, but you can also find it on Gamecom’s social page.

But you can see it here! We will embed the live stream of our sister site GameSpot below and broadcast the event live.

What to expect

Last year, Gamescom provided a wealth of trailers, including details on upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X titles.

It’s a little hard to guess what will actually be revealed, but the extensive list of event partners has a lot to dream about. Microsoft has already stated that the event will focus primarily on previously announced games. This is more likely to extend the gameplay of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite than displaying a large number of new game teasers. For Bethesda, owned by Microsoft, that limitation may not be too bad. Two of the studio’s most anticipated games, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, have both been announced. EA Games may bring news of the latest sports titles and details of Battlefield 2042. Nintendo hasn’t officially joined Gamescom, but if Ubisoft shows off Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope, the company’s iconic mascot could be there.

The Opening Night Live is a place where we expect great results. Please wait.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/gamescom-opening-night-live-2021-start-time-how-to-watch-and-what-to-expect/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos